While Ulta posts most of its daily steals during the 21 Days of Beauty sale, a few surprise products are known to pop up.

What is Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale?

Beauty lovers rejoice, because Ulta’s biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale is officially here. From Aug. 28 through Sept. 17, you’ll be able to snag cult-favorite products from trendy brands for 50% off, including Anastasia Beverly Hills and Urban Decay. Ulta posts its steals daily, so you’ll want to act quickly. Whether you’re stocking up on must-haves for fall or trying something new, here are the top products from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Ulta 21 Day of Beauty sales

Beauty steals Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation

With 50 shades to choose from in three undertones, anyone will be able to find their perfect match. This foundation is water-resistant and long-wearing, so it will last from breakfast to after-dinner drinks. Plus, it’s cruelty-free. Sold by Ulta Beauty

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

Not only is this cleanser fragrance-free, but it’s also pH balanced. This helps to maintain the skin’s natural acidity, making it ideal for sensitive skin. As part of Ulta’s conscious beauty, it’s vegan, cruelty-free and packaged in sustainable materials. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Smashbox X Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector

Say goodbye to dark circles with this brightening corrector. It’s not a concealer but instead deflects the light away from dark under-eye circles. It comes in four shades that neutralize blue tones. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Foreo Luna Mini 3

Use the Foreo at home or throw it in your bag to ensure a clean face anytime. The powerful T-sonic pulsations and soft points work together to remove up to 99.5% of all dirt and oil that accumulate after a long day or sleeping all night. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Made with clean ingredients, this brow pencil works to transform shapeless brows and give them precise definition. It comes in 12 shades that are waterproof, blendable and tested to last 12 hours. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Beauty steals Sept. 4-10

Beauty Blender Bio Pure Makeup Sponge

Makeup artists around the world use Beauty Blender makeup sponges for a good reason. While this sponge has that same blending power, it’s formulated with a 60% plant base. It’s also gluten-free and comes in recyclable packaging. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

This foaming face wash gently works to cleanse away makeup, oil and dirt to reveal smooth, soft and glowing skin. It contains glycolic acid and lactic acid to refine the appearance of pores and exfoliate the skin’s surface. Sold by Ulta Beauty

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer

Not only is this product a full-coverage foundation, but it’s also a color-infused moisturizer that utilizes flexible pure-color pigments to smooth out lines. Plus, it’s also an SPF 50+ broad-spectrum physical sunscreen. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Beauty steals Sept. 11-17

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

With just a few sprays of the microfine mist, this setting spray is designed to lock in makeup for up to 16 hours and prevent it from settling into lines or fading. It’s also oil-free, making it suitable for all skin types. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow

For a long-wearing, smudge-resistant brow product, opt for this creamy pomade that comes in over 10 shades. Instead of sitting on top of the brows, it adheres to the hairs, giving the look of full brows. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum

This serum is packed with 20% THD ascorbate vitamin C, which is a stable ingredient 50 times more potent than traditional vitamin C. Its efficacy is also boosted by vitamin E and ferulic acid, which are powerful antioxidants. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Mac Powder Blush

Give the cheeks, eyes or even nose a natural-looking hint of color with this powder blush. It’s designed to apply evenly and adhere to the skin for lasting color. It’s also dermatologist-tested and non-acnegenic, making it ideal for a variety of skin types. Sold by Ulta Beauty

