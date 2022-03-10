Which burgundy shower curtain is best?

Interior designers love burgundy for its luscious and stately vibrance. Used as a deep pool of saturated color, burgundy can bring any room down to earth. This makes it the perfect color for something like a shower curtain, so you can ensconce yourself in luxury during the most relaxing routine of the day.

VANZAVANZU Waffle Shower Curtain with Stainless Steel Hooks is an excellent choice, but there are many ways to introduce burgundy into your bathroom decor using the underrated canvas that is your shower curtain.

What to know before you buy a burgundy shower curtain

Colors that work well with burgundy

Burgundy is a dominant color that has a lot of potential to clash. Temper it with lighter tones so it becomes the focal point of your palette. Burgundy pairs beautifully with beiges, whites and pale blues. If you want to keep a darker theme, opt for warm tones of navy blue and gray, as well as purples and siennas. You can’t go wrong with gold accents or ochres, either.

Matching burgundy to your decor

Burgundy has a long history in interiors, and there are a lot of clever ways to update this color to contemporary styles. Natural woods such as teak and rosewood found in mid-century modern furniture pair sumptuously with burgundy. Beige can be used as a soft, plush counter to this more severe color with items like thick bathrobes and bath mats. Also consider your tiling, which is a great opportunity to play with texture and sheen and can be elevated with gold sealer.

Choosing the right shower curtain size

Shower curtain sizes are usually a no-brainer, and the standard size is 72 by 72 inches. As soon as you add another open face to your bathtub or move your curtain rod up with your high ceilings, you’ll need something bigger. To cover multiple sides of your bathtub, you need an extra-wide shower curtain, which is anywhere from 108-180 inches wide. For high ceilings, look for an extra-long shower curtain from 84-96 inches.

What to look for in a quality burgundy shower curtain

Material

Shower curtains are made from one of three materials: cotton, polyester or vinyl. Cotton is the nicest of the three with its luxe texture and weight. You have to wash it frequently, but it will last the longest if properly cared for. Vinyl is the cheapest, lightest material and is completely water-repellent. It can look a little flimsy but can look nice with a quality print. Polyester sits somewhere in between. The fabric is heavy weight but more variable in texture and feel, depending on the weave. How waterproof it is depends on the product.

Texture

Burgundy is a great color for taking advantage of fabric texture. Not all shower curtains are plasticky and flat. A cotton or polyester curtain can be woven in a thick waffle knit for a substantial, opulent feel. Some polyesters have more of a satiny sheen for a glossy, glamorous look.

Hanging method

All shower curtains have grommets, which are small metal or plastic rings sewn into a reinforced hem at the top of the curtain. Larger grommets allow you to hang your curtain directly on the curtain rod but are prone to bunching and can be a little difficult to move back and forth. Smaller grommets require shower curtain hooks, which hook a ring to your grommet so you can slide the rings onto the curtain rod. These are easier to move back and forth but often have to be purchased separately.

Accessories

A quality shower curtain doesn’t just protect your floors from water and provide privacy, it also has accoutrements to enhance its function. Look for shower curtains that have magnets sewn into the bottom. This helps keep them in place to prevent splashing out the sides. Transparent top-quarter panels are also helpful so you can see out without others seeing in. Lastly, if you’re opting for a polyester or cotton curtain, look for ones with sewn-in liners. These help protect your curtain from mold and mildew and eliminate the need for a separate shower curtain liner.

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy shower curtain

Shower curtain pricing depends on the material. Vinyl curtains are usually $10-$20. Polyester is typically $30-$50. Cotton is the most expensive, ranging from $60-$100.

Burgundy shower curtain FAQ

How should I clean my shower curtain?

A. If your shower curtain is cotton or a polyester blend, you can machine wash it at least once a month. Vinyl shower curtains only require simple mold and mildew remover. It never hurts to use a shower curtain liner to protect any kind of shower curtain and improve its longevity.

Should I get a solid or patterned shower curtain?

A. Which you choose is ultimately up to your taste and bathroom aesthetic. Keep in mind that a solid color tends to look more intense, which can be great if the rest of your bathroom is understated. A pattern is perfect if you want to tone down the seriousness of burgundy and introduce other colors. Just make sure the pattern doesn’t clash with other motifs in your bathroom, as you don’t want things getting too chaotic.

What are the best burgundy shower curtains to buy?

Top burgundy shower curtain

VANZAVANZU Waffle Shower Curtain with Stainless Steel Hooks

What you need to know: With a lovely waffle-weave texture, this solid burgundy shower curtain is just like what you’d find in a hotel or spa.

What you’ll love: The heavy polyester is soft and doesn’t blow about. The curtain comes with 12 stainless steel hooks for hanging that are rust-free, as are the grommets. You can get this curtain in extra-tall and thin sizes as well.

What you should consider: The polyester isn’t completely waterproof, so you’ll need a liner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burgundy shower curtain for the money

Eforcurtain Solid Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This solid burgundy shower curtain has a deluxe, satiny finish.

What you’ll love: Available in a range of sizes from extra-long and wide to short, this shower curtain is an affordable solution for any homeowner or renter looking to spruce up their bathroom. It’s waterproof and made from a polyester blend. The curtain also comes with plastic hooks for hanging.

What you should consider: While the listing says not to use bleach, some customers have found that bleach works on this product to fight off mold and mildew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Latitude Run Jaeonna Chevron Single Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Featuring a bold chevron pattern, this wine-dark shower curtain will look great with a minimalist design scheme.

What you’ll love: It’s made from water-repellent, recycled polyester. You can get this in standard or extra-wide sizes. Its weighted hem lets it drape nicely outside a freestanding bathtub.

What you should consider: This shower curtain doesn’t come with hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

