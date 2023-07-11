Grab these discounted luxury beauty products on Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 is here, which means massive discounts on top products across all categories are available to shop right now. You’ll already find deep discounts on many popular products on Amazon, including in the beauty and grooming section. There are lots of great savings on hair tools, electric razors, skin care products and more.

We’re eyeing the luxury beauty product category so we can be the first to let you know of any worthy discounts on these high-priced items. If you’re itching for a new luxe shampoo or high-end mascara, you’re in luck — many of these products are already discounted. We’re even spotting deals worth snatching up on some of our favorite products that have been vetted by our Testing Lab.

The deals below were last updated on July 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT

Best luxury beauty discounts during Prime Day 2023

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eye Shadow 72% OFF

For a smear-proof liquid eyeshadow that lasts all day, try this pick from a celebrity-owned brand. This highly pigmented, long-wearing product is blendable and buildable with a major color payoff.

Sold by Amazon

Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 12% OFF

This gentle treatment cleanser from a salon-favorite brand is formulated with salicylic acid to help relieve and prevent dandruff while soothing irritated scalps. The dermatologist-tested product is formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. It’s color- and keratin-treatment-safe.

Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation 31% OFF

This handmade pressed powder foundation helps you create a perfect canvas with a natural matte finish. It’s packed with antioxidants to deliver all-day hydration as you wear it.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-Dentify Gel Kohl Eyeliner 30% OFF

Glide this creamy, pigment-packed gel kohl eyeliner pencil along your waterline. It’s easy to blend and smudge if you want a more worn-in look. Once set, it becomes water-resistant for all-day wear.

StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer 29% OFF

Try this breathable primer that uses optical blurring microspheres to help reduce the appearance of deep-set wrinkles. Beyond its skin care benefits, it helps create the perfect base for your makeup.

More luxury beauty deals we love

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews.

