Keep essentials close with the best Patagonia fanny pack

Which Patagonia fanny pack is best?

The fanny pack is one of the simplest, most functional bags around. It straps close to the body, protecting valuables and giving the wearer easy access to necessities.

What started as a skiing accessory has maintained popularity over the years in athletic spheres, especially when it comes to hiking, biking and fishing. This makes it a natural fit for an outdoor clothing retailer like Patagonia. Check out the Patagonia Stealth Hip Pack for an extra-large pack that can fit everything you need.

What to know before you buy a Patagonia fanny pack

How it’s made

Patagonia fanny packs are constructed from polyurethane-coated polyester and ripstop nylon. Ripstop nylon is woven in a pattern that makes it more durable and less likely to tear than standard nylon.

The PU coating is what makes the polyester waterproof. Each pack has a durable lining and webbed design. Patagonia bags and jackets are made from recycled materials, so you can feel good about the environmental impact.

Belt

All Patagonia fanny packs feature an adjustable webbed belt with buckle closure. This belt features plastic hardware and can be strapped around the waist or diagonally across the body. Some larger packs come with a secondary shoulder strap, but most rely exclusively on the belt.

Compartments

Patagonia uses one or more of four exterior and interior pocket styles.

Zippered exterior compartments are durable and secure. You don’t have to worry about anything slipping out unnoticed, but zippers are subject to breaking.

exterior compartments are durable and secure. You don’t have to worry about anything slipping out unnoticed, but zippers are subject to breaking. Sleeve compartments are flat pockets designed for items you want quick access to, such as a phone or key. They don’t close, but they are less baggy than open interior pockets.

compartments are flat pockets designed for items you want quick access to, such as a phone or key. They don’t close, but they are less baggy than open interior pockets. Interior pockets can have a zipper or sit open without a closure for loose storage. These pockets are already protected inside the main zippered compartment and require less security.

pockets can have a zipper or sit open without a closure for loose storage. These pockets are already protected inside the main zippered compartment and require less security. Stretch pockets are open compartments with elasticity designed for water bottle storage. Some fanny packs feature them on the exterior, while others combine these stretch pockets with side zippered compartments.

What to look for in a quality Patagonia fanny pack

Durability

There is nothing more important than durability when it comes to sporting accessories. The pack must be dependable for long periods without fear of breaking or ripping. A high-quality Patagonia fanny pack has reviews from real-life users confirming that the product is durable and built to last.

Air mesh back panel

The air mesh design is ideal for the back panel of any sporting bag. It provides good airflow, keeping the pack cool. The mesh dries quickly, and the open knit feels cushiony. This cushion makes the pack feel more comfortable against your body for prolonged periods.

Silicone face coating

While all Patagonia fanny packs have a PU coating for protection against the elements, a silicone face coating on the front of the pack makes it more water-resistant. Silicone lasts a long time, increasing the pack’s longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on a Patagonia fanny pack

The fanny pack is the most affordable type of bag produced by Patagonia and costs between $30 to $70.

Patagonia fanny pack FAQ

How big are these fanny packs?

A. Patagonia fanny packs are 1 to 11 liters in size, depending on the model you choose. For comparison, Patagonia sling bags are a little bigger than fanny packs but smaller than totes or duffle bags and range from 8 to 15 liters in size.

Where are the bags made?

A. Patagonia fanny packs are made in Vietnam, and all sewing is Fair Trade Certified, which means that the company uses facilities that promote safe and sustainable working conditions.

How do you wash the fanny pack?

A. Patagonia recommends spot-cleaning its recycled polyester as needed with dish soap and rubbing out any stains before rinsing thoroughly with water. Some fanny packs are machine-washable, but you should check the tag inside before washing it. Do not put it in the dryer.

What’s the best Patagonia fanny pack to buy?

Top Patagonia fanny pack

Patagonia Stealth Hip Pack

What you need to know: Available in two colors, this 11-liter fly fishing pack measures 8 inches by 13 inches by 3 inches and is made from PU nylon and polyester.

What you’ll love: It has a spacious zippered front compartment. There is a mesh sleeve pocket for your phone, seven internal pockets for organization and two zippered side pockets, including stretch water bottle holders. The belt is adjustable, and there’s a separate shoulder strap.

What you should consider: Even though the belt is adjustable, it can still be a snug fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top Patagonia fanny pack for the money

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack

What you need to know: Available in three colors, this 1-liter fanny pack measures 4.75 inches by 8 inches by 2 inches and is made from PU nylon and polyester.

What you’ll love: It’s comfortable, durable and lightweight with a silicone face coating. It is compact and fits the essentials with a small zippered exterior pocket and a main zippered compartment.

What you should consider: There isn’t a lot of space for carrying more than essentials, and there are no interior compartments for separating items.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack

What you need to know: This 5-liter fanny pack measures 6 inches by 16.5 inches by 4 inches and is made from PU-coated polyester.

What you’ll love: It has a mesh lumbar panel that makes it more comfortable to carry. The main compartment has an interior mesh pocket, and there’s a zippered exterior pocket. There are two stretch water bottle holders.

What you should consider: Some users said it didn’t last as long as other Patagonia fanny packs.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

