Which camera bags are best?

A good-quality camera bag is just as crucial as having the right equipment. You could have a complex camera, but if you don’t have a safe and secure way of storing it, you can’t take it on the road.

While all camera bags might look the same, there are plenty of differences that should influence your decision. The best camera bag for you might not be the biggest, heaviest or most padded. The key is to have enough space for your equipment while still being able to move around easily — and of course, keep your camera undamaged.

Size and comfort

Pack all your gear out and take a look at how much it is. That should give you a rough estimate of the bag size you’ll need. Depending on the number of batteries, additional lenses and flashes, you might need a bigger carrying case than you initially thought.

But the bigger the bag, the more cumbersome it will be. That is where comfort plays a huge role, and you should consider its impact. For heavy photography equipment that includes a drone, a roller case is the best option.

However, a well-padded backpack with sturdy zippers will get you more mileage if you only have basic gadgets. Where possible, try out the camera bag first, and imagine yourself carrying it fully laden for some time.

Customizable compartments

Having enough space in the camera bag for all your tools and gadgets is crucial, but the great thing about most carriers is the customizable compartments. A camera bag is essentially modular, as the internal compartment walls have Velcro on either end.

This lets you change the default configuration to make more space for one gadget or reduce the area for smaller ones. This has a two-fold purpose. First, it keeps your photography equipment snug. And second, it prevents them from banging against each other. For items that don’t quite fit in the primary section, a good quality bag has smaller pockets for loose parts.

Weatherproof

Any photographer knows that the weather can change in an instant. You are never guaranteed sunny skies. Just as your equipment needs to be ready at a moment’s notice, so too does your camera bag.

Look for a good quality bag that is water-resistant, can take a few knocks and can keep the dust and dirt out. It doesn’t need to be fully waterproof, but it should have enough resistance so that you can get out of the rain before soaking your gear.

Best camera bags

Lowepro Freeline Camera Backpack

This camera backpack has four external zippered pockets and a tripod holder by the shoulder straps. The internal compartment is customizable through three bendable walls and two dividers, letting you access your gear from the sides of the bag or when lying flat.

USA Gear DSLR Camera Backpack Case with 15.6-inch Laptop Compartment

If you need a camera bag with quick access to all your gear, this is the perfect option. The primary compartment opens from the front and has padded dividers for additional protection. The top compartment is perfect for smaller items, and there is a tripod strap on the side.

Amazon Basics Large DSLR Gadget Bag

A great grab-and-go shoulder bag, it is perfect for photographers who don’t need a lot of space. It has several padded dividers for customization, a slot for a tablet, three external pockets with zippers and a tripod strap on the front.

Manfrotto MB MA2-BP-BFR Advanced 2 Befree Camera Backpack

This camera backpack has a top compartment to store smaller items, such as cables and batteries, and a slim, zippered pouch on the front for a laptop or tablet. The main compartment is accessed through the back and comes with five padded internal walls to change the configuration.

Thule Covert DSLR Backpack

This bag has a three-in-one design where your gear is stored in a separate camera pod that slots into the backpack’s main compartment. The lid has several slots for a laptop and tablet, and there is a tripod holder on the top. The camera pod has customizable walls and is easily accessed through an off-the-shoulder opening.

Caden Camera Backpack for DSLR

If you need a classic camera bag with no added frills, this backpack is an excellent choice. The padded interior is customized through two large walls and two smaller dividers. The lid has a laptop slot and a zippered outer pocket, and the sides have a water bottle holder and a tripod strap.

Lowepro LP37280 Whistler RL 400 AW II Rugged Camera Roller

This camera bag is perfect for unpredictable days. It features a smaller gear compartment that fits neatly into the larger roller bag. If you don’t need your camera equipment, you just remove that compartment and you have a sturdy travel bag for clothing. It has a water-resistant coating and two roller wheels.

Amazon Basics Holster Camera Case for DSLR Cameras

For an easy carrying option, this shoulder bag has one main compartment large enough for a camera body and one lens. It has a zippered side pocket for smaller items and has no padding on the shoulder strap.

Mosiso Hardshell Camera Bag with Tripod Holder and Laptop Compartment

This backpack has a waterproof hard shell lid that protects your gear from impacts. The main compartment is large enough to store several pieces of equipment and is customizable through two large walls and five smaller dividers. There is also a slot at the back for a laptop or tablet, and there are two zippered pockets in the lid.

