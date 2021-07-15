19 best noise-canceling headphones

Generally, earbuds won’t produce the same quality sound as over-ear headphones, but they are more portable and typically less expensive.

What are the best noise-canceling headphones?

Using noise-canceling headphones to tune out ambient sounds can help you stay focused at work, relaxed on your next trip or energized during your next workout.

Choosing the right noise-canceling headphones for you depends on a few factors. Consider where you’re most likely to use headphones, and then select a pair that works well for those activities. Whether you’re hitting the gym every day or flying around the world, finding the best pair of noise-canceling headphones can make your life more comfortable.

Types of noise-canceling headphones

Wired headphones

Classic headphones with a cable connected to a device will never go out of style. This type of headset offers the highest quality sound by plugging into a digital-to-audio converter (DAC). As some phone models evolve, you may need a converter to use with your auxiliary cord. You’ll likely need to charge your headphones to use the noise-canceling feature as it require additional power.

Wireless headphones

It is much easier to listen on the go when you connect to a device with Bluetooth technology. Wireless headphones let you travel and work without being tied down, and the battery life of wireless headphones usually lasts 20 hours or more. However, if you use them often, you will need to charge them regularly. Wireless headphones won’t produce as crisp a sound as wired headphones, and they may drop the connection while in use.

Earbuds

If you’re looking for more discrete noise-blocking technology, noise-canceling earbuds may be the right fit for you. These tiny headphones are made up of two individual earpieces that sit inside each of your ears. They won’t impose on you or your look while delivering the best sound possible. Generally, earbuds won’t produce the same quality sound as over-ear headphones, but they are more portable and typically less expensive.

Best wired noise-canceling headphones

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones

These compact headphones offer a noise-canceling escape at an affordable price. The foldable design and comfortable ear pads make these headphones a great choice for listening on the go.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Logitech USB Headset with Noise-Canceling Mic

This headset is compatible with a variety of platforms, making it great for staying focused at work. It has a built-in microphone for clear VoIP calling. The volume controls are easily accessible, and customers are happy with the noise cancellation.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Best wireless noise-canceling headphones

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

If you’re looking for the best noise-canceling headphones that also look elegant, these are a must-have. A minimal design connects the stainless steel headband to sleek earmuffs with 11 levels of noise cancellation. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant connect to these headphones to help you navigate your listening experience.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These headphones have three levels of noise-canceling technology that adapt to your environment, which is what you’d expect from the company that invented noise-canceling headphones. These headphones are also Alexa-enabled and have a dual-microphone system for a more precise sound.

Sold by Amazon, Dell and Staples

3M WorkTunes Connect + AM/FM Hearing Protector

This updated version of the classic WorkTunes headset is an effective solution for protecting your ears on the job. It also includes an AM/FM radio, an integrated microphone and Bluetooth technology to take calls as needed.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic

The sound quality and noise cancellation are excellent, offering a high-quality experience for the price tag. Users are pleased with the output when listening to music. These headphones also come with touch sensor controls, 30 hours of battery life and Amazon Alexa for voice-activated assistance.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Lasuney S8 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

The extra soft earmuffs and 35db noise-reduction depth allow for a luxurious sound escape at an accessible price point. The battery life can hold up to 48 hours of listening time, and the built-in microphones block up to 95 percent of low-frequency ambient sound for crystal clear calls.

Sold by Amazon

Wyze 40db Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones

These hybrid active noise-canceling headphones have memory foam and elongated earmuffs for a distinctly comfortable fit. Amazon Alexa and Bluetooth options are available for voice-activated assistance, and a fully charged battery lasts up to 20 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Srhythm Active Noise-Cancelling Stereo Headphones

With up to 50 hours of battery life, you can enjoy a noise-free experience anywhere you go. The buttery soft earmuffs and headband offer multiple points of comfort and flexibility. These wireless headphones are available in black, orange and mint green.

Sold by Amazon

HROEENOI Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

These headphones reduce 95 percent of low-frequency ambient sound for an uninterrupted audio experience. You can charge them to last up to 40 hours and connect wirelessly to two devices at once. Users are happy with the sound quality for the price and compare them to industry-leading brands.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

These headphones offer a great listening experience for the music lover on a budget. The speakers provide premium sound quality and amplified bass technology. The headset can reduce ambient noise up to 90 percent and last for up to 40 hours of playtime. The headphones come in a variety of three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These streamlined Beats headphones are a crowd favorite, coming in a wide variety of color combinations to personalize your look. The foldable headset is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Best noise-canceling earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These Bose earbuds boast three modes of listening, including noise-canceling, transparency mode and a mix of both. Active EQ helps streamline your audio, and the straightforward touch controls are user-friendly. Noise-rejecting microphones help clarify your voice on calls. These weather and sweat-resistant earbuds come in two classic tones.

Sold by Amazon, Dell and Staples

Apple AirPods Pro

An industry favorite, these Apple AirPods Pro offer noise-canceling technology in an even smaller device. Active noise cancellation blocks out exterior sound, while adaptive EQ helps deliver the best quality music as you listen. AirPods Pro are water-resistant, and Bluetooth setup is a breeze. Access voice assistance for your Apple devices with a quick, “Hey Siri.”

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Soundcore by Anker Life A2 NC Multi-Mode Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

These Soundcore earbuds are a mid-range option for quality noise-canceling earbuds. Six microphones isolate your voice for clear calls no matter where you are. Users like the 11mm bio-composite driver, which generates 50% more bass for more bass-heavy music.

Sold by Amazon

Lanteso Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic

These earbuds offer great value for budget-conscious shoppers. The waterproof earbuds have 24 hours of playtime with convenient touch controls, and they connect to Bluetooth up to 33 feet away. The lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit for easy listening.

Sold by Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds with Charging Case

Jabra headphones use active noise-canceling technology to analyze the surrounding sounds and block them out as you go through your day. Four microphones pick up your voice to deliver a clear sound on calls. The ergonomic design and a selection of seven finishes ensure comfort and style.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro Bluetooth Earbuds

The modern design of these noise-canceling earbuds offers a low-profile look with a high-impact sound. Active noise cancellation and touch controls help you tune out the world, while the water-resistant finish lets you work out indoors or out. The earbuds come in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

TOZO NC9 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

The three layers of active noise cancellation along with a dual noise-canceling microphone dramatically reduces outside noise so you can focus on the sounds you want to hear. A one-step Bluetooth pairing makes these earbuds easy to set up. Choose from a variety of six different colors.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.