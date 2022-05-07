High-quality portable CD players with Bluetooth

While music is rapidly going digital, some music listeners still have large collections of CDs. To be able to listen to all of these CDs on the go, you need a portable CD player. However, to listen on new, high-quality headphones, that often requires a Bluetooth connection. Portable CD players with Bluetooth capabilities are available on the market, but they may be hard to find. Buying the right CD player requires knowing exactly what features are important to you.

What to know before you buy a portable CD player with Bluetooth

Radio capabilities

Alongside Bluetooth connection, another major feature for some portable CD players is the ability to play radio stations. Being able to listen to both AM and FM radio is handy for those that want to hear a live sports game. The quality of the antenna in radio capable CD players is another factor to consider.

Battery life

The battery life of most portable CD players can range widely, depending both on the power source and the amount of features. While several portable CD players have rechargeable internal batteries, many others still run on AA or AAA batteries that will need to be replaced.

What to look for in a quality portable CD player with Bluetooth

Anti-skipping technology

Most portable CD players today have built-in anti-skipping technology to prevent tracks from shorting or skipping when the CD player is jostled or dropped. While nearly all CD players are equipped with some level of anti-skipping technology, the level of effectiveness varies. The better the anti-skipping technology, the smoother the CD player will run.

Size and weight

For portable CD players, the size and weight make a massive difference. Many portable CD players can fit comfortably into the pocket of a user and shouldn’t weigh more than a few ounces. However, many portable CD players often trade low weight for higher quality features and more durability.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable CD player with Bluetooth

Most portable CD players are fairly affordable. On the lower end, CD players can cost as little as $20. Premium CD players can cost $50-$80, depending on the included additional features.

What’s the best portable CD player with Bluetooth to buy?

Top portable CD player with Bluetooth

HOTT CD903TF Portable CD Player

What you need to know: This is a high-quality portable CD player equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology and up to 120 seconds of anti-skip durability to prevent any disturbances.

What you’ll love: In addition to connecting to cars to serve as a CD player, this model can also support all types of CDs, including burned discs with custom playlists. It has a rechargeable battery with up to 13 hours of continuous life.

What you should consider: At $90, this CD player is more expensive than many other options.

Top portable CD player with Bluetooth for the money

GPX PCB319B Portable Cd Player with Bluetooth

What you need to know: This basic Bluetooth portable CD player offers 60 seconds of anti-skip capabilities and solid durability.

What you’ll love: The CD player has disc playback features for randomizing songs, repeating songs and program specific play cycles. It also comes with a pair of wired earbuds for direct connection.

What you should consider: The device is powered by AA batteries, which are not included.

Worth checking out

Qoosea Wall Mountable CD Player

What you need to know: This portable CD player has a stylish design and can also be used a wall-mounted speaker.

What you’ll love: It comes with several additional features, including FM and AM radio, an alarm clock, compatibility with SD cards and USB plug-ins and an external speaker.

What you should consider: Unlike other options, while the player is portable, it needs constant power, limiting its use to cars or homes.

