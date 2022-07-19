For larger homes, angling the antennas in the direction of computers or other Wi-Fi-connected devices can improve internet speeds.

Which Netgear wireless router is best?

Nearly every business or home these days needs high-speed internet to function properly. The best way to ensure that the internet will connect to everyone in the space easily is through Wi-Fi. Wireless internet connection runs through a wireless router that emits a connection to every device in a nearby vicinity. One of the biggest brands that provides wireless routers is Netgear. Finding the right wireless router from Netgear, such as the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10, will depend on the needs and space it will be used in.

What to know before buying a Netgear wireless router

Megabits per second capacity

Probably the most important feature on a wireless router for actual internet speed, megabits per second, or Mbps, determines how fast data transfers onto and out of a device. While internet plans play a part in how fast the speed a space has is, the capabilities of a wireless router are the biggest barrier between higher or lower internet speeds.

Single band or dual band

Another major factor for any wireless router is whether it has a single or dual-band ability. To optimize speed, dual-band routers connect some devices to one frequency and others to another or both. This allows for a more consistent and higher-speed connection than a single-band router. However, dual-band routers tend to be more expensive than their counterparts.

Number of devices being used

One of the external factors that helps determine what router to use is how many devices will be connected to the router at the same time. Some routers are built specifically to handle several different devices at once, while others are designed to provide high-speed internet to just a few at a time.

Router range

The range of the router gives a general estimate of how far away from the device a phone or computer can be and still connect at a solid internet speed. For larger homes or offices, having a router with several thousand square feet of range will be incredibly important; however, for an apartment or smaller home, the need for range above even 1,000 square feet may not be necessary.

How much you can expect to spend on a Netgear wireless router

The price for a wireless router depends heavily on its range, number of connected devices, speed capacity and frequency. For a lower-end device, users can find a wireless router for $100 or less. However, for a higher level of needs, expect to pay more than $200.

Best Netgear wireless router

Top Netgear wireless router

NETGEAR Nighthawk X10

What you need to know: One of the best all-around wireless routers on the market that still offers wired ports for specific devices that may require LAN connection.

What you’ll love: The router provides tri-band connection for up to 4600 Mbps of internet speed for high-quality use. The wireless router also has four different antennas to help send a signal in every direction of a home.

What you should consider: Some users report droppages in connection on a semi-consistent basis is frustrating for those who stream videos or work at home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Netgear wireless router for the money

NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router

What you need to know: This is a solid wireless router that works well for basic needs while costing significantly less than other models.

What you’ll love: Despite the reduction in prices, the wireless router can still comfortably connect with up to 25 devices at the same time. Additionally, the router is easy to set up, with most users only needing 5 minutes to have the device up and running.

What you should consider: With a max Mbps of 1750, the router is not going to work perfectly for users that play video games online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NETGEAR Nighthawk 8-Stream AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router

What you need to know: This is one of the better routers available from Netgear, with a max speed of an impressive 6 Gbps.

What you’ll love: The wireless router is equipped with four antennas to provide 2,500 feet of range. The router can also connect to a storage device and create a personal cloud storage.

What you should consider: The difference between this router and more affordable models may not be large enough for shoppers to pay the $400 price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NETGEAR Nighthawk 4-Stream AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router

What you need to know: This is a solid, mid-range router that offers above-average connection at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The two adjustable antennas provide up to 1,500 feet of range. The router also supports Amazon Alexa voice control.

What you should consider: Some users report droppages in coverage every now and again.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 Smart Wi-Fi Router

What you need to know: This is a powerful wireless router built for large spaces while still being semi-affordable.

What you’ll love: The router is capable of up to 3200 Mbps, alongside connecting to 50 devices at the same time. The device covers up to 3,500 feet due to its tremendous range.

What you should consider: Several users report having to reboot the router several times throughout their use of the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router

What you need to know: This is a great gaming wireless router built to lower ping rate and lag times.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with four antennas and Wi-Fi 6 to reduce ping rates by up to 93%. The router is also capable of 5.4 Gbps for very fast internet speeds.

What you should consider: At around $300, the router may not be worth the money for non-gaming internet users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

What you need to know: This is a full Wi-Fi system that comes with satellite routers for optimal connection in large spaces.

What you’ll love: The Orbi can cover up to 5,000 square feet of space and connect with more than 100 devices at the same time. The router and satellites also come with an app to test speeds and manage devices from anywhere.

What you should consider: The router and two satellites cost nearly $700. At the same time, the users report just average internet speed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

