It’s here — the best deals of Prime Day 2021

Top deals of Prime Day
With Prime Day in full swing, consumers are gearing up for two days of deep discounts on best-selling products, many of which will dip to their lowest prices of the year.
This year, we’ve noticed that Amazon is rolling out notable discounts on top models of kitchen essentials like Instant Pot, stand mixers and blenders. High-ticket items are seeing big sales as well, including deals on Roombas, Chromebooks, and pressure washers.
To keep you in the loop on Prime Day deals, we’ll be updating this article throughout the two-day event. We’ve organized it by product category so you can scroll through and find the best deals quickly.
Last updated: June 21 at 7:46 a.m. PT.
Popular deals
iRobot Roomba i6+: $300 off
It’s easy to stay on top of everyday cleaning with a robotic vacuum, a customer favorite for its efficient cleaning modes. It lifts dirt and debris from most floor types, and it’s available today for $499.99. iRobot pioneered this type of product, and this is one of their top models for a major discount.
Levi’s jeans: 40% off
People are getting back to normal and that means wearing normal pants again. Levi’s has seen sales increase as the country opens back up. This year on Prime Day, Amazon is featuring deals on Levi’s products in both men’s and women’s styles.
Echo 4th gen: $40 off
The latest Echo, which has a robust speaker, lets users enjoy music from popular streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify and SiriusXM. At a low price of $59.99, it’s a stellar deal.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: 43% off
Looking for an immersive sound experience? These Bose over-ear headphones, on sale for $229, earn praise for their pristine sound quality. They also have a comfortable design that is conducive to all-day listening.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: 15% off
Prioritize your dental health this Prime Day with a Phillips Sonicare electric toothbrush, a best-selling model that gently pulses away plaque and food particles. This model is frequently at the top of our list and you can feel the difference when you use it. Buy it today for only $229.95.
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven: $110 off
Ninja has become a trendy name in recent years. Their air fry oven offers convenient one-touch programs for easy air frying, baking and roasting. It crisps food evenly and efficiently, and now you can enjoy it for only $219.99 (a 33% discount).
Other top deals
- New pet owners will love the Furbo Dog Camera, which is 30% off through Prime Day.
- This air purifier from Alen is a solid addition to the home and is only $132.20 right now.
- It’s not Prime Day without a standout deal on a Toshiba Smart TV.
- It seems like everyone is adding a Ring doorbell camera for added security. This refurbished model is deeply discounted.
- A Life Straw (50% off) makes for a great gift for the avid camper in your life.
- Adding a set of kettlebells to any home gym is a good move.
- If you’ve been waiting to add a Fitbit fitness tracker, now is the time to buy.
- Need a new water bottle? You won’t regret grabbing one from CamelBak while they’re marked down 30%.
Electronics
Echo Buds 2nd gen: $40 off
Our testers enjoyed using Amazon’s proprietary headphones when they were announced. They come with better ear fit and noise-canceling technology. We think they’re versatile and worth checking out if you’re in the market for wireless earbuds.
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: $70 off
Touted as one of the better tablet makers on the market, Lenovo is appreciated for its intuitive design and seamless integration with Android devices and accessories. It’s currently available for only $129.99.
Tile Mate + Slim 4-pack: 30% off
Know someone who’s always losing their keys or wallet? Make this the year you help them solve that issue by adding a Tile to their arsenal. In testing, we found it practically impossible to misplace those essential items thanks to its effective technology that allows you to track down where they may have gone.
Echo Frames: $75 off
Like having a voice assistant on your face, the Echo Frames are for those who love to embrace the newest tech. They’ll be 30% off all Prime Day and could make for the perfect gift. Imagine the simplicity of grilling outside and being able to tell your glasses to help you keep a timer. It’s possible with Echo Frames.
Other top tech deals
- Get 43% off a Fire Stick if you’re in need of a convenient streaming device.
- The Echo Show is the top of the Echo line and it’s less than $100 for Prime Day.
- If you own a PC, you’ll want Norton 360 Deluxe anti-virus software.
- JBL makes great audio products. Their Xtreme Bluetooth speaker is one of the best of the best. Check it out while it’s 57% off.
- Have a PC gamer in your life? Grab them a top gaming monitor from Acer while it’s marked down almost $220.
- A Kindle Oasis allows you to read more often and from anywhere. It’s a purchase you’ll be happy with for years to come.
- Keep conversations while gaming private with a Razer gaming headset (20% off).
- If you’re in need of a monitor for your home office, Prime Day is the perfect time to pounce on an effective model from Acer.
- We recommend adding a soundbar to any new TV and JBL has long been a leader in the space. This model is 13% off.
- Chromebooks have been in high demand because they’re effective and inexpensive. We love this model from Acer, which is convertible and 55% off.
- If you want a full business computer, we recommend the Acer TravelMate P6 Thin & Light Business Laptop ($350 off).
- Want to boost the connectivity in your home? Go with a discounted TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, which will cover up to 3,800 square feet.
- Always wanted a smart watch? Check out Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, which can also work as a fitness tracker and is 36% off.
- The HP Sprocket is an awesome and affordable gift for anyone who wants to print pictures instantly.
Kitchen
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart: 54% off
There isn’t much the Instant Pot can’t handle, which is why many busy people call it their go-to cooking device. Invest in it today at its new low price of $54.95.
Dash Delish Compact Stand Mixer: 38% off
It seems like everyone learned how to become a master chef over the last year-and-a-half. A part of that is having a stand mixer that allows you to be more dynamic in the kitchen. This model from Dash is perfect for the beginner who is just getting acquainted with the technology.
Blendtec Classic 575 Blender: 16% off
This is a professional-grade blender that pulverizes ingredients to create delicious smoothies, soups and shakes. The feature-rich model is equipped with a powerful motor for efficient blending. It’s a steal of a deal for only $342.84.
Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic Cookware: $100 off
At only $199.99, this Calphalon cookware set emerges as one of Prime Day’s best kitchen deals. The set includes everything a home cook could ask for with durable construction that withstands the test of time.
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: 37% off
The Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, available for $49.99 right now, offers one-button brewing for quick and easy cups of coffee. It brews in a few cup sizes and strengths to suit your personal preferences.
Other top deals for home chefs
- Time for some new knives? This set from Cuisinart will provide some color to the kitchen.
- If you have the counter space, you won’t regret adding the Calphalon Performance Air Fry Convection Oven to your kitchen.
- If you love fresh fruit, you’ll love having a compact juicer like this model from Dash (40% off).
- The best home chefs have a food processor. If you want one that can also be used as a blender, check out this model from Ninja.
- If you’re looking to step up your at-home coffee game, check out this Calphalon espresso maker, which is 57% off for Prime Day.
- If you’ve gotten accustomed to having delicious bread around the house, consider adding a breadmaker.
Home
Sun Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer: 46% off
Keeping the exterior of your home pristine requires a good pressure washer. If you’re in the market for an electric pressure washer, you can’t do much better than this model from Sun Joe.
Shark Steam Pocket Hard Floor Cleaner: 45% off
Sanitize and clean floors effortlessly with a steam mop from Shark. The lightweight design glides across hard floors and is appreciated as a safe, chemical-free way to clean. Today it’s on sale for only $54.99.
Other top deals for the home
- What’s a smart home without smart plugs? Grab as many as you need while they’re 30% off.
- Don’t want to spend on a more expensive model? Consider grabbing the highly effective robotic vacuum from Eufy.
- Don’t settle for a subpar gaming-chair setup. Prime Day is a perfect opportunity to upgrade without breaking the bank with this model with lumbar support.
- Every house could use a good set of power tools. If you’re in need of a set of your own, check out this perfect set for beginners from Black+Decker.
- Love the grilled taste but are lacking on outdoor space? Consider this indoor electric grill.
- Fall chores are coming and you’ll be happy if you’re prepared with this leaf blower from Greenworks.
Kids
Kindle Kids Edition: 41% off
There are few things as effective at keeping the kids occupied as a piece of technology. The bonus of this product is that it also encourages reading. Finally, this Kindle is specifically designed for kids and is only $64.99 for Prime Day.
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle: 30% off
If you have a LEGO master in the house, challenge them with this collection that allows them to build their own ship in a bottle. This should provide hours of building time and will help youngsters sharpen their problem-solving skills.
JBL JR 300 On-Ear Headphones for Kids: 50% off
There’s nothing wrong with wanting some peace and quiet in the house and these headphones will get you closer to that goal. They’re comfortable and made by a quality brand. For Prime Day, they’ll be just $14.95.
Other top deals for parents
- For people whose imaginations can’t be contained by this planet, consider buying a telescope while it’s more affordable than ever.
- Developing minds need toys that encourage critical thinking. That’s why we love STEM toys for kids — especially when they’re 39% off.
- If a ship in a bottle is too advanced, you can’t go wrong with LEGOs that are a little simpler for a younger audience.
- Kids love technology, so get them their own voice assistant that also reinforces good manners. Check out the new Echo for kids.
