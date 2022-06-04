Which Chanel handbag lookalikes are best?

Want a handbag that will look Chanel chic without the Chanel price tag? There’s a certain sense of elegance and style associated with the Chanel name, from clothing and hats to handbags and perfume. Chanel handbags, in particular, are known for their quilted facades, sturdy silhouettes and that signature logo at the bottom. A Chanel purse can cost up to $4,000, but if it’s the aesthetic you’re after, not the brand name, you can still find other more affordable handbags in similar styles.

Chanel elements to look for

While there is no exact formula to making a bag that embodies the Chanel style, here are some elements frequently associated with Chanel bags.

Quilted exterior

Fold-over flap

Metal hardware (and braided across the chain)

Turn or twist lock

Best Chanel lookalike crossbody handbags

Sivim Small Crossbody Fashion Leather Lightweight Handbag

What you need to know: This quilted crossbody faux leather purse is 8.26 inches in length and 5.91 inches in height with an adjustable shoulder strap.

What you’ll love: It has twist lock closure on top and a stylish quilted diamond design. There are gold-toned accents braided in with the faux leather strap, three compartments for organizing and 15 colors from which to choose.

What you should consider: The metal hardware doesn’t hold up as well as the rest of the bag over time.

153 Corp Crossbody Bag With Metal Chain Strap And Tassel Top Zipper

What you need to know: This vegan leather crossbody purse measures 8.5 inches in length and 6 inches in height with an adjustable and detachable skinny strap.

What you’ll love: The quilting has a sleek v-shaped pattern with gold-toned hardware halfway up the matching faux leather strap. It’s cute, convenient and comes in 10 vibrant colors.

What you should consider: It’s great for dressing up an outfit here and there but doesn’t hold up well with daily use.

Urban Expressions Wendy Quilted Crossbody

What you need to know: This quilted vegan leather crossbody purse is 6.75 inches in length and 5 inches in height with gold hardware woven into the vegan leather strap.

What you’ll love: There’s a fold-over flap on top with a stylish turn-lock closure and a soft, luxurious quilted pattern. Inside there are two slip compartments as well a zippered pocket and three card slots. The quality is good, and the purse comes in four neutral colors.

What you should consider: The strap is not adjustable.

Kate Spade Natalia Small Flap Crossbody

What you need to know: This bold quilted leather crossbody purse is 8.7 inches in length and 6.50 inches in height with a metal strap and leather handle.

What you’ll love: Kate Spade is a designer brand, so you still get designer quality here. There’s a fold-over flap, gold-toned metal lock closure and a jacquard print lining. The purse is available in five colors.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported that this item was poorly packaged when it arrived.

Best Chanel lookalike tote/shoulder handbags

Ihayner Top-Handle Satchel Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This faux leather satchel tote is 11.03 inches in length and 7.87 inches in height.

What you’ll love: It has a quilted diamond lattice design and gold hardware throughout. The shoulder strap is detachable, as is a bonus adjustable crossbody strap. There are plenty of pockets on the inside for organizational ease and the purse comes in seven beautiful colors.

What you should consider: The handles can be a little squeaky.

Donna Sharp Wanderlust Lili Quilted Tote Bag

What you need to know: This polyester quilted tote is 14 inches in length and 10 inches in height with 10-inch drop straps and silver-toned hardware.

What you’ll love: It has a beautiful diamond quilted pattern and comes in two rich colors, merlot or wanderlust navy. There is a zipper closure and plenty of pockets for all your extras.

What you should consider: There’s very little metal hardware, and the straps appear thicker than they do on many Chanel bags.

XB Xibang Tote Purse and Handbag Set for Women

What you need to know: Here is a matching tote purse and clutch set, both with a quilted faux leather diamond pattern and gold hardware. The purse is 15 inches in length and 9.8 inches in height, while the clutch is 7.6 inches in length and 4 inches in height.

What you’ll love: The quilting is beautiful and the tote has gold hardware braided into the strap. There are plenty of slots in the clutch to organize your things, and the tote has a convenient zippered side pocket. There are six color choices available.

What you should consider: The quilting is a little on the shiny side.

Guess Cessily Quilted Tote

What you need to know: This quilted black faux leather tote is 15.75 inches in length and 11 inches in height with a zipper closure.

What you’ll love: There is gold-toned hardware throughout, and it’s woven into the straps. There’s a zippered back pocket on the outside and one on the inside alongside three slip compartments.

What you should consider: There aren’t additional color options.

Best Chanel lookalike clutches

Letode Women’s Acrylic Paris Perfume Shape Evening Clutch

What you need to know: This acrylic clutch is shaped like a perfume bottle and measures 4.92 inches in length and 6.50 inches in height with gold-toned hardware.

What you’ll love: The clutch looks very similar to the Chanel Evening Bag No. 5 Perfume Bottle clutch. Both have gold-toned hardware woven through the strap and a perfume bottle top. The Chanel bag reads “Chanel Paris” across the front while this one just reads “Paris” on the front. Both come in black or white though this one is also available in pink.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit much on the inside.

Zzybia Wristlet Clutch

What you need to know: This quilted faux leather clutch measures 6.5 inches in length and 3.5 inches in height with a detachable metal shoulder strap and detachable faux leather wrist strap.

What you’ll love: It has a quilted diamond pattern with bold accents as well as a fold-over flap with a lock closure. There are lots of slip-in compartments on the inside and one zippered compartment on the back. The clutch comes in solid black or black and white.

What you should consider: It’s not really made to last for everyday use.

Gladdon Quilted Stylish Clutch with Chain Strap

What you need to know: This quilted faux leather clutch comes with gunmetal-toned hardware and is available in two sizes.

What you’ll love: The quilting is in a diamond pattern and there is a fold-over flap with a twist-lock closure. There’s a main compartment and a zippered compartment on the inside. The clutch comes in black, white, red and pink.

What you should consider: The chain strap is not removable or adjustable.

Haksim Women’s Black Quilted Lattice Clutch

What you need to know: This quilted faux leather clutch bag measures 7.87 inches in length and 4.72 inches in height with a woven gold-toned strap.

What you’ll love: It has a fold-over flap with a stylish lock closure, but there’s also a zipper on the inside to keep all your things secure. There are hidden clasps too so that the chain can be removed with ease.

What you should consider: The strap is not adjustable.

