Best copper-infused compression arthritis gloves

Wearing a pair of gloves crafted with minimal seams and strong stitching can help to minimize skin irritation and maximize comfort.

Which copper-infused compression arthritis gloves are best?

If you want to reduce your risk of infection or keep your hands from smelling while wearing compression gloves, an effective strategy is to wear copper-infused gloves, because they have antimicrobial and anti-odor properties.

To choose the right pair of copper compression gloves, opt for a pair that contains a high amount of copper and delivers effective compression therapy. A top pick is CopperJoint Fingerless Compression Gloves.

What to know before you buy copper-infused compression arthritis gloves

Compression therapy

Apart from their antimicrobial and anti-odor advantages, copper compression gloves may also be a better option than traditional compression gloves when it comes to managing hand-related arthritis symptoms. One reason is that they’re extremely comfortable to wear because of their lightweight, flexible and breathable fabric. They also minimize pain and improve mobility by exerting pressure on the muscle of the hands. Furthermore, these gloves mildly squeeze the veins in your hands to boost circulation and prevent pain and inflammation, which can be beneficial if you have arthritis or any condition that causes joint stiffness or sore muscles.

Benefits of copper

Due to their copper content, copper-infused compression gloves have antibacterial and antifungal properties that can protect you from infection-causing germs. Their high-quality copper lining allows the gloves to ward off odor caused by sweat, keeping your hands cool and dry all day long. Copper compression gloves are made with soft and breathable fabric that leaves your hands feeling soft and comfortable, no matter how long you wear them. Some gloves also come with an open-finger design, which means you don’t have to remove them when going about your daily tasks.

Coverage

Some copper compression gloves include a fingerless design, allowing you to wear them while using your phone, typing on your computer or participating in sporting activities. There are also full-finger options that cover all your fingers, palm and wrist, but this type of glove may not offer the flexibility of using them while engaging in other activities. Copper compression gloves may provide support and compression to both your hands and forearm, as there are options that combine a forearm sleeve with a compression glove to offer coverage from your hands up to your elbow.

What to look for in quality copper-infused compression arthritis gloves

Ease of use

Ideally, your compression gloves should be easy to wear and not impede your everyday activities. Some gloves include an easy-to-follow instruction manual from the manufacturer, making them easy to use. There are also gloves with features like a power button to offer vibration therapy when you need it.

Durability and material

When looking for gloves with a high level of durability, it’s important to consider the type of material used in their design. For instance, cotton is a natural fiber that’s used in high-quality clothing, so if your compression gloves include a significant amount of cotton in the fabric blend, it’s likely they’ll last longer than options with minimal cotton.

Breathability

It’s essential that your gloves are made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to ensure optimal comfort when worn. One of the best combinations of materials for comfort is a cotton-spandex blend. This fabric is also known to give gloves a contoured snug fit, meaning they’re form-fitting yet comfortable.

Grip

Choosing compression gloves that provide a secure grip is another important factor to consider. Gloves with grips are usually made with non-slip composite materials that are soft and lightweight, making it easy to grip any item, which is particularly useful for those with limited mobility or weakness in their hands.

How much you can expect to spend on copper-infused compression arthritis gloves

A basic pair of copper-infused compression gloves cost $10-$15, but if you’re interested in models with long sleeves or a high copper content, you should expect to pay $20-$30.

Copper-infused compression arthritis gloves FAQ

Are copper compression gloves effective in relieving arthritis pain?

A. While many users rave about the effectiveness of their copper compression gloves in easing their pain and inflammation, there’s currently limited evidence to back up these claims.

How long should I wear my copper-infused compression gloves?

A. Compression gloves are designed to be worn for up to eight hours at a time, and they can be worn either during the day or at night.

What are the best copper-infused compression arthritis gloves to buy?

Top copper-infused compression arthritis gloves

CopperJoint Fingerless Compression Gloves

What you need to know: These fingerless compression gloves are designed for all ages and fitness levels, so they’re beneficial whether you’re an elite athlete or an active grandparent.

What you’ll love: These gloves have a non-slip design thanks to the textured palm grips. They’re made with breathable nylon fabric to minimize irritation, sweat and unpleasant odor. They provide excellent compression because they’re made to fit with your skin and move with your body.

What you should consider: Some users complain they’re not true to size and run small, especially those with large hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top copper-infused compression gloves for the money

Jiufentian Copper Compression Arthritis Gloves

What you need to know: These compression gloves are made of high-quality breathable fabric, making them comfortable to wear all day long.

What you’ll love: They’re made with materials that provide gentle compression to improve circulation and ease pain and swelling. The materials are breathable enough to allow sufficient airflow to keep the hands feeling cool and comfortable.

What you should consider: You may need to size up — they run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Copper Compression Long Arthritis Gloves

What you need to know: These copper-infused compression gloves come in a long-sleeve design to offer continuous compression from the hands all the way to the elbow.

What you’ll love: With their 85% copper content, these gloves contain a high amount of copper to give sufficient compression and adequate antimicrobial protection. They have an open-finger design and a four-way stretch construction, making them flexible and convenient to use while engaging in your daily activities.

What you should consider: Some users noted that they aren’t ideal for men due to their forearm design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

