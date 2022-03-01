Which tennis elbow brace is best?

Tennis elbow is not just for tennis players. The painful condition can affect anyone where repetitive movement of the arm, elbow and forearm is part of the sport they are playing or job they are performing. Tendons that attach to your elbow get overwhelmed and inflamed, and the painful condition known as tennis elbow often follows.

Finding the right tennis elbow brace can reduce pain and inflammation while providing extra support to accelerate healing. For overall durability and pain relief, the Simien Tennis Elbow Brace is a top selection.

What to know before you buy a tennis elbow brace

What kind of tennis elbow brace do I need?

There are four main types of tennis elbow braces to consider. The severity of your pain, when the discomfort started, and any past history with tennis elbow all factor into the brace type best suited for you.

Single-strap types fit just below the elbow with a strap that wraps around the upper section of your forearm. A hook-and-loop fastener holds a pad in place to reduce pressure on the painful tendons and buffer against vibrations.

Dual-strap braces feature two straps- one below and one above the elbow. This type of brace immobilizes the elbow for pain that may be coming from an injury beyond tennis elbow.

Compression sleeves provide pressure across the entire joint and improve circulation and warmth. You will have less mobility than strap-style braces, but compression sleeves often feel more stable.

The fourth brace type is a combination of strap and compression sleeve. Some models allow you to use one or the other, or you can use them together for added support. If you require a brace every day, the strap-compression sleeve combination style is an excellent option for its versatility.

How severe is your pain?

If your pain just started due to chronic repetitive use of your arm, you have some flexibility in trying out different styles of braces. However, if your pain is severe and happened suddenly due to an acute injury, you may want to look at the more restrictive styles that immobilize the elbow joint.

What else can be done to help your tennis elbow?

A tennis elbow brace provides support and can relieve pain, but it does not eliminate symptoms. If you suffered an acute injury or your tennis elbow is not improving, consult your healthcare professional for stretches and other possible treatments that can help you heal completely.

What to look for in a quality tennis elbow brace

Material

The most common material comprising tennis elbow braces is neoprene. Neoprene offers stability and flexibility, but it can irritate the skin for some people. Braces made from nylon or nylon-like material are more breathable but tend to cost more.

Size

Many tennis elbow braces claim to be one-size-fits-all. If you are of average size, these braces should fit. However, the best fit likely will be found in models that offer pre-measured small, medium and large sizes. A few higher-end braces offer customized fitting. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for properly measuring your arm and finding the correct size.

Comfort

The seam design of tennis elbow braces can add a lot to your overall comfort- or discomfort. Heavy, rounded seams can irritate the skin, so look for braces with a flat seam. For compression sleeves, look for sleeves with graduated compression that allows more flexibility at the ends.

How much you can expect to spend on a tennis elbow brace

Depending on the design and materials used, tennis elbow braces start at less than $15 for basic models. Middle-range models cost $15-$30, while braces that incorporate newer stretch technology cost $50-$90.

Tennis elbow brace FAQ

How do I correctly measure my arm for a tennis elbow brace?

A. A relaxed arm at a 90-degree angle is the standard measurement. However, check the manufacturer’s instructions to verify.

Can I use a tennis elbow brace while playing other sports?

A. Some braces are specifically designed and marketed for dual-sport applications, such as tennis and golf. Check the manufacturer’s recommended uses.

Can I use the hot and cold inserts while playing sports?

A. Braces incorporating therapeutic inserts are for times of rest or normal daily activities. You should not use them while actively participating in sports.

What’s the best tennis elbow brace to buy?

Top tennis elbow brace

Simien Tennis Elbow Brace

What you need to know: This brace has a gel compression pack that targets painful areas while offering exceptional durability.

What you’ll love: Made from extra strong materials, this brace has a lifetime warranty that provides extra confidence. Excellent pain relief and easily adjustable, it even comes with a helpful e-book.

What you should consider: You will pay more for this brace than most others, but it should withstand the long haul.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tennis elbow brace for the money

Senteq Tennis Elbow Brace

What you need to know: This affordable brace offers a greater width for stability and pain relief compression.

What you’ll love: The brace has multiple layers with an inner compression gel pad that promotes circulation and targets your pain areas. It is breathable and flexible, which is ideal for exercising and other outdoor activities.

What you should consider: The wider design, while promoting stability, can feel a bit restrictive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sleeve Stars Elbow Brace

What you need to know: This brace provides excellent support and a compression pad that targets forearm fatigue.

What you’ll love: Adjustable hook-and-loop straps make adjusting this brace easy. Compression pads target pain relief and relieve pressure. It has a wide sizing range, fitting just about every arm.

What you should consider: The straps can wear out over time and with excessive use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.