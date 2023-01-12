If you buy softgels, try to keep them out of the direct sunlight, and if possible, store them in a cool, dark place.

Which saw palmetto supplement is best?

Saw palmetto extract comes from the fruit of a saw palmetto tree, a small palm tree that grows in the Southeastern United States. Native Americans used it to treat multiple symptoms such as coughing fits, insomnia and urinary problems. Today, it is one of the most widely purchased supplements to treat benign prostate hypertrophy (BPH). It is affordable and comes in many different forms such as capsules, dried berries and tea.

The Now Supplements Saw Palmetto Extract is one of the best options due to having a strong 320-milligram dose of extract with the addition of pumpkin seed oil. Both ingredients help curb symptoms of BPH, and the capsules are vegan-friendly.

What to know before you buy a saw palmetto supplement

Benign prostate hypertrophy

Most people buy saw palmetto supplements to deal with symptoms of BPH and/or to promote good prostate health, though saw palmetto helps with other health issues as well. BPH is considered a nonmalignant growth of the prostate that naturally occurs as men get older. While many men never experience symptoms at all, an enlarged prostate can compress the urethra and cause urinary problems like frequent urination, particularly at night and a feeling like your bladder is never drained.

Side effects or drug interactions

Saw palmetto doesn’t have any known drug interactions, but this doesn’t mean that there are none. While saw palmetto is considered a safe supplement to consume, consult with a doctor before taking it, especially if you are already taking medication.

Saw palmetto won’t cause any side effects for most people, but in rare cases, it can cause a headache or a disruption in your digestion. If you experience these symptoms, stop taking the supplement and consult with your doctor.

Forms available

Saw palmetto is a popular supplement, and it comes in multiple forms. It’s common to see it in capsule form, either as a hard capsule or a softgel. Palmetto tea, tinctures and dried berries are also available. Capsules and softgels seem to offer the most benefits, but teas and tinctures work well for those who don’t like pills.

What to look for in a quality saw palmetto supplement

Dosage

Many people assume a higher dose is always better, but with many supplements, this is not true. The standard dose of saw palmetto is 320 mg per day. Some supplements will offer up to 500 mg of saw palmetto per dose, which is safe to consume. Supplements containing less than 320 grams are below the threshold and may not help you achieve your health goals.

Other ingredients

Some people will prefer a pure saw palmetto extract while others might prefer a blend with other BPH-fighting ingredients like pumpkin seed oil or cranberry seed oil. This is completely up to the person buying the supplement. There isn’t any real evidence to suggest one option is better than the other, but some consumers swear by saw palmetto supplements with ingredients like pumpkin seed oil added in.

Berry extract

The fruit of the saw palmetto (the berries) is the most potent part of the plant. Some supplements include only powder or extract from the berry while other supplements combine extract from the berries alongside other parts of the plant. Both options are popular, but it is vital that your saw palmetto supplement contains at least some berry extract.

How much you can expect to spend on a saw palmetto supplement

You can expect to pay between $15-$25 for a single bottle of saw palmetto extract containing between 80-120 capsules.

Saw palmetto supplement FAQ

Why does fatty acid count matter with saw palmetto supplements?

A. Supplements contain more fatty acids than other options like dried berries, tinctures and teas. Saw palmetto contains healthy fatty acids that reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease as well as offering other health benefits.

Does saw palmetto have an immediate effect?

A. Like most supplements, it can take weeks, or even months, to really feel any of the effects. Those wishing to use saw palmetto to help with BPH should try taking the supplements for 1–2 months before making an assessment of its efficacy.

What’s the best saw palmetto supplement to buy?

Top saw palmetto supplement

Now Supplements Saw Palmetto Extract

What you need to know: This pure blend of saw palmetto extract and pumpkin seed oil comes in vegan-friendly soft gels that are easy to consume.

What you’ll love: Each dose comes with 320 mg of saw palmetto extract and 80 mg of pumpkin seed oil. There is a fatty acid count between 85–95%.

What you should consider: The soft gels may not hold up as well in a more humid, hot environment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top saw palmetto supplement for the money

Nutricost Saw Palmetto

What you need to know: This high-dose saw palmetto extract contains 1,000 mg per serving.

What you’ll love: The capsules are suitable for vegans. You get 60 servings per container, but two capsules in one serving, so they last twice as long if you don’t need so high a dose.

What you should consider: Some buyers would prefer a liquid extract rather than a powder inside the capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaia Herbs Saw Palmetto

What you need to know: With a liquid extract inside a soft vegan capsule, this supplement is effective and easily absorbed by the body.

What you’ll love: You get 60 servings per bottle, with one capsule equaling one serving. It’s free from soy, gluten and dairy. It’s tested for purity.

What you should consider: There are only 160 mg of saw palmetto per serving, but it is in a highly bioavailable form.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

