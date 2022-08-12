Choosing the best potassium supplements for you

Potassium is a mineral the human body needs to function properly and stay healthy. While many people get enough potassium from a balanced diet, some are more prone to a potassium deficiency. If the body doesn’t get enough potassium, it could lead to certain health issues, such as high blood pressure or poor metabolism. To help combat this issue, some healthcare providers recommend potassium supplements.

Symptoms of potassium deficiency

According to the National Institutes of Health, possible signs of a mild potassium deficiency include:

Increased blood pressure

Cramping

Fatigue or muscle weakness

Insomnia

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating

If you have a severe potassium deficiency, you could also experience or be at risk for the following:

Kidney stones

Heart arrhythmia (severe)

Glucose intolerance

Difficulty breathing

Some of these symptoms are due to other health conditions, though, so consult a doctor to make sure taking supplements is the best course of action for you.

Who needs potassium?

As long as you are healthy, chances are you don’t need potassium supplements. Exceptions to this include:

Individuals taking laxatives, potassium-depleting medication or diuretics that cause the body to lose potassium in the urine. This could lead to hypokalemia or low potassium levels.

This could lead to hypokalemia or low potassium levels. Professional athletes or those who regularly engage in intense physical exercise. It’s possible to lose electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium through sweat. This usually only occurs in small amounts and can be replenished after working out.

It’s possible to lose electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium through sweat. This usually only occurs in small amounts and can be replenished after working out. Those with known kidney function issues. Too little or too much potassium could impair kidney function. If your kidneys are working properly, this is unlikely to be an issue.

Too little or too much potassium could impair kidney function. If your kidneys are working properly, this is unlikely to be an issue. Individuals with other health complications. Examples of this include diabetes, hyperthyroidism and inflammatory bowel disease.

Always speak with a trained healthcare professional before taking supplements to ensure an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Potassium health benefits

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, potassium could provide many benefits, including:

Decreased risk of heart disease or stroke

Good blood pressure

Help ensure a regular heartbeat

Improve muscle and nerve function

Strong bones

Reduced risk of type 2 diabetes

Recommended daily intake

The recommended daily potassium intake depends on certain factors, such as the individual’s age, weight and gender. That said, here are some examples of how much potassium the average healthy person should have each day:

0 to 6 months — 400 milligrams

400 milligrams 7 to 12 months — 860 milligrams

860 milligrams 1 to 3 years — 2,000 milligrams

2,000 milligrams 3 to 8 years — 2,300 milligrams

2,300 milligrams 9 to 13 years — 2,300 to 2,500 milligrams

2,300 to 2,500 milligrams 14 to 18 years — 2,300 to 3,000 milligrams

2,300 to 3,000 milligrams 19 to 50 years — 2,600 to 3,400 milligrams

Supplement type and form

Similar to many other supplements, such as calcium, potassium generally comes in a tablet or pill form. The most common types of supplements are:

Potassium chloride

Potassium citrate

Potassium aspartate

Potassium bicarbonate

Potassium phosphate

Potassium orotate

Potassium gluconate

There is not enough research to indicate whether one form is better than another.

Other sources of potassium

While supplements could help if you have a potassium deficiency, here are some healthy dietary sources of the mineral:

Bananas

Avocados

Oranges

Grapefruit

Squash

Beet greens

Melons such as honeydew or cantaloupe

Unpeeled potatoes or sweet potatoes

Lentils

Beans

Raisins

Dates

Supplement dosage

Over-the-counter potassium supplements are usually capped out at 100 milligrams per tablet. This is generally considered sufficient for those who take them with a well-balanced diet. If you have a deficiency diagnosed by a doctor, speak with them about your options for a higher dosage.

10 best potassium supplements

Thorne Research Potassium Citrate

This container comes with 90 easily digestible capsules of premium potassium citrate. The tablets are quick-absorb and free from soy, gluten, dairy, fish and yeast. They are made to help improve heart, bone and urinary tract health.

Sold by iHerb

Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Tablets

Made by a trusted brand, these supplements can support a healthy cardiovascular system and proper nerve function. They’re free from additives such as colors, preservatives, starch and gluten. They’re also USP-verified for quality purposes.

Sold by iHerb

Solaray Potassium Supplement

With 200 tablets per bottle, this is a good choice for anyone who usually has trouble swallowing pills. The supplements are formulated with high-quality potassium to help support a healthy nervous system, heart and muscles. Each tablet has 99 milligrams of potassium.

Sold by iHerb

Now Foods Potassium Gluconate

Each vegan capsule contains 99 milligrams of potassium to support a healthy diet and ensure balanced electrolytes and pH levels. They can also help reduce cramping in the limbs.

Sold by iHerb

Puritan’s Pride Potassium

These 99-milligram capsules are simple and effective. They can help with essential body functions, such as maintaining healthy blood pressure and overall physiological health.

Sold by Amazon

Life Enhancement Potassium Basics Supplement

This bottle contains 240 vegetarian capsules and can provide up to 21% of your daily potassium needs. They can help regulate fluids and electrolytes, improve bone and muscle function and ensure healthy blood pressure.

Sold by Amazon

Pure Encapsulations Potassium Citrate

With 180 capsules, this supplement can last a long time. It’s formulated to support heart health, bring about balanced electrolytes and ensure other well-functioning body systems. It’s free from GMOs, dairy, gluten and soy products.

Sold by Amazon

Nutricost Potassium Citrate

Each of these 500 capsules contains 99 milligrams of potassium, making it a good supplement to a healthy diet. The formula is gluten-free and soy-free. It is also quality-assured and third-party tested.

Sold by Amazon

Eidon Mineral Supplements Potassium Liquid Concentrate

Unlike most supplements, this one comes in a concentrated liquid form. Just 15 to 30 drops a day can help with heart health, blood pressure and concentration. The formula is derived from natural ingredients and is free from harmful additives. It’s safe for adults, children and pets.

Sold by iHerb

21st Century Potassium Gluconate

This bottle contains 110 tablets, each with 595 milligrams of potassium gluconate or 99 milligrams of pure potassium. It’s quality-assured and free from dyes or artificial preservatives. The tablets are fairly easy to swallow.

Sold by iHerb

