Which Little Mermaid statues are best?

If you love collecting treasure just like Ariel, consider adding a statue inspired by your favorite little mermaid to your collection. There are many Little Mermaid statues to choose from that feature your favorite characters and scenes from the movie. A top choice is the Enesco Disney Traditions By Jim Shore “The Little Mermaid” Ariel and Prince Eric in Rowboat, which perfectly captures the “Kiss the Girl” scene.

What to know before you buy a Little Mermaid statue

Size

Before purchasing a Little Mermaid statue, think about what size will work best in your space. When viewing a product online, you can find its size in the product description, usually located to the side of the product image. Most Little Mermaid statues range in height from 6 inches to 12 inches. To get a good idea of what size you can accommodate, use a tape measure to find a decorative item of comparable size, and try placing it in various spots to see where it fits well.

Location

If you don’t have a display case of collectable items, you can work your statue into your decor. Bookshelves are a perfect spot — just leave room at the end of a row of books. Before choosing a shelf as your statue’s home, be sure to check its weight limit. You can also put your Little Mermaid statue on your desk at work, where it can serve not only as an ode to your favorite film, but as a conversation starter.

Lighting

If you are going to drop the bucks to purchase a nice statue, you want it to be seen. Display cases often come with lights, or you can add your own to a regular glass cabinet. If you’ll be placing your statue on a table or in a darker location, you can purchase a lighted stand on which it can rest. These light your statue from the bottom, often operated by batteries. A lighted display stand can add ambience to your room in the evening while showcasing your art.

What to look for in a quality Little Mermaid statue

Handmade

There is something special about knowing an artist made a piece of art by hand, and several Little Mermaid statues available are hand-sculpted and hand-painted. When purchasing an item made by hand, expect to come across irregularities in it. Rather than detracting from its quality, these small differences make your statue unique.

Characters

Unsurprisingly, most Little Mermaid statues feature Ariel, but you can find differences in the other characters who accompany her. Look for your favorite sidekicks, such as Sebastian and Flounder. There are also statues that include Prince Eric or Ursula.

In water vs. out of water

Two notable categories among Little Mermaid statues are Ariel in and out of water. Some show Ariel after she has already left the ocean and become human. These often include Prince Eric. Statues that show Ariel under the sea are fun because the sculptures make her hair and tail appear to be floating in water.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Mermaid statue

Expect to speed between $60-$175 on your Little Mermaid statue.

Little Mermaid statue FAQ

What’s the best way to keep my statue clean?

Regular dusting should keep it clean. If your statue has delicate features, be sure to be gentle when dusting the details. For statues made of wood, you may need to use a special dusting solution.

How should I repair my statue if it gets broken?

Seeking out a professional to repair your statue is probably your best bet. If you want to fix it yourself, you can try to repair it using craft glue. There are various types of glue that work best on specific materials. Be sure to match your statue to the right glue. For a statue broken during shipping, the seller should replace it for free or reimburse you.

What’s the best Little Mermaid statue to buy?

Top Little Mermaid statue

Enesco Disney Traditions By Jim Shore “The Little Mermaid” Ariel and Prince Eric in Rowboat

What you need to know: This romantic statue is a snapshot of the “Kiss the Girl” song from the film.

What you’ll love: Ariel and Prince Eric anticipate a kiss while Sebastian and Flounder look on. The statue is from the Disney Traditions by Jim Shore collection. It is hand-carved and hand-painted in the folk art style. The statue is compact at 6.5 inches tall.

What you should consider: There have been some instances of the statue breaking during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Mermaid statue for the money

The Enesco Store Disney Traditions by Jim Shore “The Little Mermaid” 25th Anniversary Stone Resin Figurine

What you need to know: This statue features Ariel examining one of her treasures with Sebastian and Flounder.

What you’ll love: Ariel appears to float in the water under the sea in the classic Jim Shore style. The statue is hand-sculpted in stone resin and hand-painted with great attention to detail. It is 6.25 inches in height.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported problems with receiving a statue damaged in shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bradford Exchange Disney “The Little Mermaid” Part of Her World Ariel Sculpture

What you need to know: This beautiful, dynamic statue is a snapshot of the famous “Part of Your World” scene from the film.

What you’ll love: The statue is officially licensed by Disney. It features Ariel breaking the surface of the ocean in a wave with her friends as Ursula circles below. The crystalline water creates a realistic effect. The statue is a foot tall.

What you should consider: There have been rare complaints about the quality of the painting.

Where to buy: This statue is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

