Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
65°
WATCH NOW
FOX 40 News
Sign Up
Sacramento
65°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Inside California Politics
National and World News
Get FOX40 Newsletters
Live Traffic Updates
Watch Now
Politics from The Hill
NewsNation
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
California expected to fulfill 100% of water requests
Top Stories
Teenage kayaker drowns in the South Yuba River
Video
Earth Day Events in the Sacramento Region
Cal Expo, State Fair to host job fair on Earth Day
Video
What CA government websites looked like in the 90s
Weather
Sacramento Weather Radar
Map Center
Get Breaking Weather Newsletter
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
FOX40 Weather in 40
Sports
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Final Quarter
Indy 500
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
Angel Tree
Contests
Be Our Guest
Community Calendar
Conversations for Change
Open Enrollment
Pros Who Know
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Get FOX40 Newsletters
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Regional News Partners
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Bookshelves
Best narrow bookcase
Top Bookshelves Headlines
Best bookcase
The 8 best Wayfair bookcases
Best corner bookcase
Best metal bookend