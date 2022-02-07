Best cool wall art

A white painted wall is the best way to elevate your wall art. In fact, Benjamin Moore’s White Dove paint is the most popular color for interior designers.

Which cool wall art is best?

Wall art is the defining factor of a living space. Even if you have expensive furniture, nice amenities and a good view, a room can feel empty without art on the walls. This can be everything from large canvas paintings, collages of photos or graphic prints of your favorite animals, celebrities or athletes. Wall art is meant to showcase your interests and add the finishing touches to a well-appointed living space.

The best wall art is the Red Aesthetic Photo Collage which includes 50 small photos featuring various red-colored neon lights found around a city at night. When assembled together, they create a huge splash of black and red on your wall.

What to know before you buy cool wall art

Graphic prints

Graphic prints are among the most popular styles of cool art because of how versatile they are. Graphic designers can create literally anything using a simple computer program. Therefore, you as the buyer can find exactly what you want regardless of how niche your interests may be. Cool wall art made using graphic prints can be anything from a pair of rare sneakers to abstract shapes and fantasy worlds from your favorite video game or movie.

Photographs

Photography is another very popular form of cool wall art. Along with graphic prints, photography prints also give you the chance to showcase your favorite styles. Photographic artwork is great for creating an overall aesthetic. If you have a rustic home, you may benefit from using vintage photographs. If you have an apartment in a high-rise loft downtown, you could complete the feel of your space by including photographs of storefront neon signs, nighttime skylines or rainy city streets.

Paintings

Paintings are another form of cool wall art that will make your space feel more traditional and homey. There’s a reason why hotels often use paintings in their lobbies and down their halls. Paintings add a sense of sophistication that graphic prints and photographs may not. If you’re looking for an affordable way to add paintings to your living room or bedroom, look for printed paintings. Real paintings are more expensive and harder to come by, however, printed paintings still offer the look of real paintings while being much more affordable.

What to look for in cool wall art

Collage artwork

Collage artwork usually means your purchase comes with several dozen small pieces of art. These can be photographs, graphic prints or small paintings. The main benefit of collage artwork is that it gives you the ability to be more creative in your decorating. More often than not, the artwork will come in individual pieces, meaning they can be separated on your wall. Some collages come already pieced together, in which case, you would hang them like a normal painting. If the artwork is separated, you can create your own collage with different shapes or use them all around your home in different spaces.

Brush strokes

If you want to add printed paintings to your living space, be sure to look for ones with added brush strokes. Standard printed paints will simply have a graphic on the canvas or piece of paper that looks like an image of a painting. While the casual eye may not be able to notice the difference, if you’re going to be living with this artwork you may want a little more quality. Some manufacturers add brush strokes to the top of fully printed paintings using a transparent substance. This gives the artwork the look of real brushstrokes, plus it adds texture to the canvas.

Pop culture artwork

Pop culture artwork might be the coolest artwork of all. After all, pop culture is cool by definition. This type of artwork can be anything from Nike sneakers to mugshot photos from famous musicians. A lot of pop culture artwork revolves around popular figures in art, music, fashion and film. Actors like Marilyn Monroe and famous singers like Frank Sinatra are often found in unique, colorful pop culture wall art.

How much you can expect to spend on cool wall art

Cool wall art costs between $13-$17.

Cool wall art FAQ

Is cool wall art difficult to hang?

A. No, most cool wall art is fairly easy to hang. This is because most art, especially canvas prints, comes with hook mechanisms on the back. This can be a simple metal wire or an attached bracket.

What’s the best way to hang printed posters?

A. Posters are a bit trickier to hang than canvas artwork or framed pictures. Posters are more delicate and don’t come with a frame for easy hanging. It’s best to use mounting putty or Command Strips, which will peel off easier when you need to take the art down.

What’s the best cool wall art to buy?

Top cool wall art

Red Aesthetic Photo Collage

What you need to know: This beautiful collection of red photos will bring the aesthetics of the city into your living room or bedroom.

What you’ll love: Each photograph is unique and features a different image of a red lighted object. This includes red neon storefront signs, art exhibits, theater marquees and more. The neons show everything from lighting, lips, hearts, question marks and various catch phrases.

What you should consider: This collage will require you to piece together the individual photographs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cool wall art for the money

Musician Mugshot Photographs

What you need to know: If you’re a music fan and want a unique way to honor your favorite artists, this mugshot collection is for you.

What you’ll love: There are nine different musicians shown together in this mugshot collection. The artists include Janis Joplin, Frank Sinatra, Jerry Garcia, Jimmy Hendrix, Johnny Cash, Elvis, David Bowie, Mick Jagger and David Crosby.

What you should consider: All the photos are in black and white and it does not include a frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

What you need to know: This graphic shows a replica image of Michael Jordan’s iconic Air Jordan 1 sneakers from the 1980s.

What you’ll love: The graphic comes from an iconic photo of Michael Jordan’s sneakers he was wearing during his first season in the NBA. This image removes the court and instead shows a sleek black background and reflective floor.

What you should consider: The background only comes in two colors, black and white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

