Which Easter wreath is best?

Picking the best Easter wreath is no easy task, especially if you don’t already have something specific in mind. With so many options available that could pass as an Easter wreath, it’s ultimately up to you what kind of look you want to give to the holiday since you’ll likely be the one to see it every day.

This DII Spring and Summer Wreath offers a beautiful array of artificial florals and foliage for a colorful look that’s sure to remind you of the reason for the season with each passing glance.

What to know before you buy an Easter wreath

Location

Where you plan to put your Easter wreath is, perhaps, the first thing you’ll want to consider, along with which wreath hangers you plan to use. The location of your Easter wreath may influence what size wreath is most suitable for you. While most hang their Easter wreaths on the front door, others may be purchasing them for an office or other more public place, which should also be taken into consideration.

Easter wreath size

Easter wreaths can be found in various sizes, depending on where you plan to hang them and what style of wreath you want. In most cases, Easter wreath sizes will range from 12 to 24 inches, with other sizes still available despite being less common.

Easter imagery

Considering what type of Easter imagery, if any, you want on your wreath is also a good place to start when browsing. Common Easter imagery may include Easter eggs, the Easter bunny or references to the Christian tradition of the holiday.

What to look for in a quality Easter wreath

Hanging style

Most Easter wreaths are designed for use with a wreath hanger, though, depending on your specific wreath, you may not need that either. Finding a wreath that’s lightweight and easy to hang can also be a major selling point. You’ll also want to make sure your wreath is properly-sized for the method you plan to use to hang it.

Well-designed

The floral or decorative design of an Easter wreath tends to be the main selling point since it’s the main purpose for the purchase. Ultimately, what constitutes a well-designed Easter wreath is in the eye of the beholder, and finding one that suits your style and decor is worthwhile.

Easy to store

Since Easter wreaths are a seasonal decoration, it’s also good to find one that stows away easily without becoming damaged or worn. Most wreaths tend to be fairly malleable, lightweight and small already, but if storage is tough in your space, you might also consider getting something on the smaller end of the spectrum.

How much you can expect to spend on an Easter wreath

The main factor determining an Easter wreath’s price is how large it is, though it can also be influenced by a handful of other factors. You can typically expect to spend around $12 on cheap Easter wreaths, with many larger and more high-end options ranging from $20-$60.

Easter wreath FAQ

Do outdoor Easter wreaths for the front door need to be weatherproof?

A. In most cases, a person’s front door will be somewhat protected by an awning or other covering, so it shouldn’t be necessary to find a weatherproof wreath. Most wreaths can withstand outside weather to some extent, especially if they’re made from plastic artificial flowers.

Are there Easter wreath kits for making DIY decorations?

A. While you can find some DIY Easter wreath kits, they aren’t as common as Easter wreaths themselves. Still, the concept of a wreath is fairly straightforward, and making your own Easter wreath can be done, if you decide to go that route.

What are the best Easter wreaths to buy?

Top Easter wreath

DII Spring & Summer Decorative Wreath — Wild Flowers

What you need to know: DII’s beautiful “Wild Flowers” wreath is perfect for the Easter season, featuring a lively array of small white flowers, twigs and green foliage.

What you’ll love: This floral wreath is beautiful, with a bright combination of color elements that are perfect for Easter.

What you should consider: This floral wreath turned out to be smaller than the advertised 22 inches and is actually closer to about 16 inches in diameter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Easter wreath for money

DearSun Easter Wreath With Flowers, Easter Eggs And Spring Leaves

What you need to know: This simple Easter wreath is a brightly colored wreath that includes Easter eggs, flowers and leaves, as well as an easy-to-hang rope.

What you’ll love: At 11.2 inches in diameter and a firm piece on the back side, this wreath is perfect for doors and other hung applications. You can also buy three other designs from this company, including one shaped like a bunny.

What you should consider: This wreath was smaller than some buyers were looking for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Valery Madelyn Easter Wreath With Bunny Ears

What you need to know: Another great Easter pick, this wreath features a simple circle topped with two bunny ears, all sporting Easter eggs and greenery with a single bow at the bottom.

What you’ll love: This wreath measures 22 inches tall including the ears. It features a variety of fake foliage, including fern leaves, yellow berries and a flowers.

What you should consider: This wreath was too expensive for some buyers. Its foliage is also slightly more sparse than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.