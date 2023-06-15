Homeware from LGBTQ+-owned brands for Pride Month and beyond

June is Pride Month, and if you want to support members of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s important not to just do lip service. Many big brands and corporations release Pride-themed products in June.

However, it’s even better to seek out products made by LGBTQ+-owned brands to support members of the queer community directly. They’re not always easy to find, so we’ve sought out this collection of gorgeous homeware from LGBTQ+-owned brands for you to buy this month and through the year.

Best homeware from LGBTQ+-owned brands

Made by Rheal Round Charcoal-Colored Concrete Candle Holder

This cute candle holder is perfect for tea lights or small votive candles. It also looks great as a general catchall for small items. It’s handmade from poured concrete with a charcoal finish embellished with gold leaf.

Sold by Etsy

Jonathan Adler Koleman Floor Lamp

If you’re looking for high-end homeware from an LGBTQ-owned brand, Jonathan Adler is a designer to take notice of. This stunning floor lamp elevates any room with its sleek, modern good looks. It comes in brass, bronze and nickel finishes to fit in with most decor.

Sold by Jonathan Adler

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Matelasse Blanket

You might recognize interior designer Nate Berkus from “Oprah,” but he also has his own homeware line. This cotton blanket is elegant and understated, coming in sage green, taupe or cream with an unfinished hem. It looks great on the end of a bed or thrown over the back of a couch or easy chair.

Sold by Amazon

Clean Candle Therapy Rainbow Block Candle

This rainbow-shaped candle gives a nod to Pride Month without relying on the types of bright colors that don’t always gel well in a bedroom or living space. It’s made from soy wax with a natural lemongrass-cedarwood scent.

Sold by Etsy

TRNK Ripple Carafe Set

Made from rippled glass, this set consists of a gorgeous carafe with a matching glass that doubles as a lid. Whether you intend to use it as a wine decanter or simply for water, it’s perfect for entertaining. It might look delicate, but it’s dishwasher-safe for easier cleaning.

Sold by TRNK

Object Lover Saddle Up Plant Stand

The fact that it’s 3D-printed might seem unusual, but this eye-catching plant stand is practical and sturdy. It makes a great addition to homes with a whimsical edge to their home decor and could also work well as a side table for a low couch.

Sold by Etsy

Minna Itza Wood Medium Hand-Turned Bowl Mahogany

This stunning mahogany bowl is handmade by local artisans in Guatemala and comes from queer-owned homeware brand Minna. It measures 9 inches across and 4 inches deep, making it an ideal size for serving salads or holding fruit.

Sold by Minna

Print Error The Frequency Sappho

Celebrate Archaic Greek poet and lesbian icon Sappho, with this 3D-printed bust. It’s a glitched interpretation, making it more edgy and modern than a classic bust. Measuring 10 inches high and 5 inches wide, it’s a nice height to display on mantles or bookshelves. It comes in black or white.

Sold by Etsy

Lockwood Insects Elemental Ceramic Planter

Plant lovers are always looking for attractive new planters, and this one is beautiful, with a contemporary insect design that’s bound to bring you compliments. It has a diameter of roughly 5 inches, a drainage hole in the base and a matching drip tray.

Sold by Lockwood

The Beat In Between Custom Mirror

If you want to add a modern touch to any room, consider buying one of these custom mirrors. It’s custom-made with any text of your choosing, although there’s a 12-character limit. There are two size options: 7 inches wide or 12.7 inches wide.

Sold by Etsy

