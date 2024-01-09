Update every room in your house during Wayfair’s Winter Clearance

If you’re looking to revamp your home with fresh new furniture or update worn-out cookware, Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale is the perfect opportunity. Wayfair is offering deep discounts on home items across multiple brands. Whether you’re on the hunt for a stylish area rug to keep things cozy as the weather gets colder or extra storage to stay organized in the new year, Wayfair is offering great prices on a variety of pieces. We curated a collection of 10 favorites to shop while the deals are still hot.

Top 10 picks from Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale

Mistana Brown Jute Handmade Storage Basket with Handles Set of 2 47% OFF

These handmade wicker baskets feature natural jute leaf fibers with durable wire frames. They’re intricately woven with an airy, coastal aesthetic for a laid-back vibe. The design is conveniently nestable with cutout handles for transporting them from room to room. You can fill them with magazines or throw blankets in your living room, use them for shoe storage in your entryway or mudroom or house your kid’s stuffed animal collection in them.

Etta Avenue Corbyn 84-Inch Velvet Sofa 41% OFF

This Chesterfield sofa with luxurious velvet upholstery will add vintage glam to your space. It has rolled tuxedo arms, diamond button tufting and nailhead trim details. The three-seater sofa contains supportive foam-filled cushions and a sturdy frame made of solid birch, and it’s available in nine colors.

Etta Avenue Winnie 74-Inch Velvet Sofa 60% OFF

Another luxe velvet sofa, this model has a more contemporary silhouette and seats three comfortably. It has a simple design with curved armrests and tapered legs, supported by a solid birch and engineered wood frame. The foam and polyester-filled cushions are thick and supportive. It comes in gray and a vivid emerald green.

Birch Lane Patina Gibraltar Drum End Table 40% OFF

This unique patina end table exudes beachy flair, decorated using sustainable natural coconut shells arranged in a mosaic pattern. It has a stylish drum shape with a pedestal-style bottom. The paint is purposely rubbed off for an attractive distressed look. You can perch art books, a vase of flowers or décor on top. Choose between white/brown and light blue/brown color schemes.

AllModern Kody Parsons Chairs Set of 2 51% OFF

These chairs are styled modern, with a high, bucket-style back and slender splayed legs supported by a metal frame in matte black. The back and seat are padded for added comfort. You can use them as side chairs or dining chairs. They come in 15 colors with either boucle or velvet upholstery.

Wade Logan Michaelson 71-Inch Media Console 49% OFF

This retro media console has chunky splayed legs and a minimalist design, offering a mid-century modern look that will complement a variety of interiors. It has open corner shelving for storing entertainment accessories and electronics, as well as cable management to keep wires organized and out of sight. It’s built from solid and engineered wood, capable of accommodating TVs up to 65 inches. This design is available in off white/maple cream, black, brown, white and white gloss/maple cream.

Greyleigh Baby and Kids Emily Upholstered Reclining Rocking Chair 68% OFF

Rocking chairs are a nursery room essential, and this reclining model is great for kicking back in the living room, too. You can recline with or without the footrest. It has soft chenille upholstery, track arms and thick, foam-filled cushions. It comes in neutral gray, beige, cream and navy, supported by a sturdy metal frame.

Etta Avenue Gray Velvet Alphonse Upholstered Standard Bed 25% OFF

This beautifully designed piece is perfect for glam bedrooms. Crafted from solid and engineered wood, it features sleek matte gold legs and an arched panel headboard filled with foam for added comfort. Vertical channel tufting on both the headboard and footboard elevate the look. It’s available with gray, black or blue velvet upholstery. The frame comes in full, twin, queen and king sizes. It’s compatible with an adjustable bed and requires a box spring (sold separately).

Birch Lane Machine-Washable Brixey Oriental Red Area Rug 46% OFF

This Turkish shag rug channels traditional elegance with modern upgrades; it’s made of stain-resistant, antimicrobial and machine-washable polyester. It’s filled with floral motifs in sumptuous red with beige, blue and orange elements. It’s made to look distressed for a worn, vintage aesthetic. It comes as a runner or area rug in five sizes. You can buy a rug pad separately.

Tramontina Aluminum Nonstick 11-Piece Nesting Cookware Set 62% OFF

Whether you’re outfitting a new kitchen or looking to replace spent cookware, this set is a solid choice. You get a casserole pan, stock pot, three sauce pans of various sizes and a saute pan. Each piece contains a tempered glass lid, so you can monitor food while it cooks. The pans contain heavy-gauge aluminum, which makes them lightweight and excellent heat conductors. They have a nonstick porcelain interior and are dishwasher-safe, so they’re easy to clean. You can place them in the oven, as well, and they’re stackable for no-fuss storage. This set comes in red, gray, navy and light green.

