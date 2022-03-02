Which Maytag dryers are best?

Along with a washing machine, a dryer is a major purchase. It’s one of those appliances that always seems to be on the list of items to upgrade, but keeps getting pushed to the bottom of the list until the current model you have breaks down and finding a new dryer becomes urgent.

Maytag is a well-known and trusted brand in household appliances that has been around for well over a century and made its first automatic dryer back in 1953. Finding the best dryer to fit your needs depends on your budget and the type of features you’re looking for, but one fantastic pick is the Maytag Stackable Gas Vented Dryer.

What to know before you buy a Maytag dryer

Top load vs. front load

Aside from loading your clothes either through the door at the top of the machine or the front of the machine, there are other differences. Most front load dryers have a window that allows you to see the clothes inside, but they also tend to be the more expensive of the two styles.

If you’re concerned about aesthetics, it’s recommended that you pair a front load dryer with a front load washer.

Electric vs. gas-powered

Gas dryers may typically be more expensive when compared to electric dryers, but they’re also more efficient, so they heat up quicker and can save you money on your energy bills. They’re also better for the environment, but keep in mind that they need to be connected to a natural gas source.

Size

Gone are the days when a washer and dryer need to take up a ton of space. Today, you have the benefit of being able to select a dryer that best fits your needs and space requirements. Typically, dryers are available in compact, regular and oversized models.

What to look for in a quality Maytag dryer

Extra Power button

Since laundry is sorted by what to wash and not what to dry, it can result in thin material coming out of the dryer extra hot, and thicker material still damp. The Extra Power button on Maytag dryers helps to get these mixed loads evenly dry the first time.

Reduce static option

While clothes tumble at the end of a drying cycle, this option provides a fine mist to clothes to help prevent static cling.

Wrinkle prevention option

You’re not always able to remove clothes from the dryer right when it’s finished, so clothes can often wrinkle when left to sit. This feature tumbles clothes for up to 150 minutes after the cycle is finished to prevent wrinkles.

Smart dryer

Some models of Maytag dryers allow you to start and stop cycles, control your dryer settings, troubleshoot any issues and receive notifications on your smartphone through the Maytag app.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maytag dryer

A Maytag dryer can range from $650-$1,200 depending on features and benefits. A traditional model can still offer great quality and efficiency for around $700, but newer, high-tech, energy-efficient dryers with extra features can run over $1,000.

Maytag dryer FAQ

Why does my dryer vent need to be cleaned?

A. Not cleaning the dryer vent can reduce the efficiency of the dryer and it can take longer to dry your clothes, because lint buildup cuts off the air supply. If lint goes unremoved for an extended period of time, it can become solid, which makes it easier to catch fire.

Why do I smell smoke when I’m using my dryer?

A. If you ever smell smoke, immediately turn off the dryer because it could mean that lint has gotten trapped in the tumbler and caught fire.

What’s the difference between a metal and vinyl hose?

A. Aluminum hoses can handle a much higher temperature and deteriorate less quickly than a vinyl hose. Aluminum hoses, unlike vinyl hoses, are also fireproof.

What are the best Maytag dryers to buy?

Top Maytag dryer

Maytag Stackable Gas Vented Dryer

What you need to know: This front-loading, steam-enhanced, extra-powerful dryer is a top-of-the-line model.

What you’ll love: The Extra Power button boosts the efficiency of the dryer by extending the heat, tumbling and time ideal for large or heavy loads. Steam is used to limit wrinkling and static, while the Advanced Moisture System monitors the temperature and moisture to dry each load evenly.

What you should consider: The steam function of this model makes it so there can’t be an interior light.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Maytag dryer for the money

Maytag Electric Vented Dryer with Moisture Sensing

What you need to know: This model is a budget-friendly, top-loading dryer which offers a Quick Dry Cycle.

What you’ll love: The Wrinkle Prevention Option allows the dryer to spin on a lower temperature after the drying process has completed to keep wrinkles from forming. The Quick Dry cycle is handy for small loads and pairs well with washing machines that have a Quick Wash cycle, so you can make sure whatever item you need is clean and dry on time.

What you should consider: The end of cycle signal is loud and cannot be turned off.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Maytag Smart Capable Electric Vented Dryer

What you need to know: While being loaded with high-tech features and smart appliance capabilities, this dryer is also Energy Star certified and will reduce cost on utility bills.

What you’ll love: You can control your customizable laundry cycle anywhere and anytime right through your phone or tablet on the Maytag app. Loaded with Maytag’s proprietary features, such as Extra Power Button, Advanced Moisture Setting and Quick Dry cycle, this dryer is a techie’s dream dryer.

What you should consider: This model has many bells and whistles, and it could be difficult to figure them all out if you’re used to a basic dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.