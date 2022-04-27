Best pet vacuums for pet hair

Having a pet comes with many benefits, but keeping up with the shedding can be challenging. If you’re looking for ways to keep your floors clean, a pet vacuum designed specifically for pet hair is a great solution. There are many types of vacuums for pet owners, each with its own features and recommended floor type.

Vacuum types

Here are the main types of vacuum for pet hair:

Upright vacuums: These all-in-one devices usually have a vacuum head, debris storage and handle in one main section. They’re easy to use and can stand upright on their own, making it convenient to store them.

These all-in-one devices usually have a vacuum head, debris storage and handle in one main section. They’re easy to use and can stand upright on their own, making it convenient to store them. Handheld vacuums: These are lightweight and work well for vacuuming pet hair and other debris in targeted areas. These aren’t always as powerful as upright or canister vacuums, but they are convenient for spot cleaning upholstery, corners and small floors.

These are lightweight and work well for vacuuming pet hair and other debris in targeted areas. These aren’t always as powerful as upright or canister vacuums, but they are convenient for spot cleaning upholstery, corners and small floors. Canister vacuums: Slightly lighter than their upright counterparts, these are unique because they have a separate canister to hold debris and pet hair. They usually have more power than upright vacuums and can reach hard-to-get areas like under furniture, but they’re bulkier and take up more storage space.

Slightly lighter than their upright counterparts, these are unique because they have a separate canister to hold debris and pet hair. They usually have more power than upright vacuums and can reach hard-to-get areas like under furniture, but they’re bulkier and take up more storage space. Robot vacuum: A robot vacuum is perfect for day-to-day or minor cleaning. It also reduces how much pet hair your regular vacuum has to collect and can cut down on how often you need to vacuum the entire house. One popular brand of robot vacuum is the Roomba. These require a charging station or battery.

Power suction

All vacuum cleaners come with specific suction power or air watts. Based on the type, here’s what you can typically find:

Canister vacuum: 280-300 air watts

280-300 air watts Upright vacuum: 180-200 air watts

180-200 air watts Robot vacuum: 80-100 air watts

80-100 air watts Cordless vacuum: 100 air watts

100 air watts Handheld vacuum: Around 20 air watts

If the device has at least 100 air watts, it should be able to collect most debris, including pet hair. The exception to this is handheld vacuums, which can pick up more due to their targeted cleaning.

Brushes and attachments

Vacuum cleaners typically come with a set of attachments and brushes. Upright and canister models usually have specific brushes or hoses that can quickly grab and suck up pet hair. Many uprights also have a brush roll that spins to help free debris and hair from carpets or rugs. Some vacuums have special brushes for pet hair instead of or in addition to a rotating brush roll. These primarily use suctioning power to work.

Most vacuum cleaners, including canister models, come with a wide range of attachments for cleaning specific floors or furniture. Attachments such as the crevice tool are essential since they can get into areas the main device can’t reach and suction up pet hair.

Floor type

Before getting a vacuum cleaner, consider the type of floor you have. For carpet, you need a device that can dislodge hair using good suction and specific brushes. For hard floors, choose a vacuum that prioritizes suction over brushes. These devices can easily collect fur and other common debris that gathers on the floor.

Corded vs. cordless

Vacuums for pet hair are either corded or cordless.

Corded: These devices usually have more suction power than cordless ones. Cords come in different lengths, ranging from 15 to 30 feet on average. Some vacuums have cords that retract on their own, making it easy to put them away when done cleaning. Corded vacuums are best for dealing with large, flat surfaces.

These devices usually have more suction power than cordless ones. Cords come in different lengths, ranging from 15 to 30 feet on average. Some vacuums have cords that retract on their own, making it easy to put them away when done cleaning. Corded vacuums are best for dealing with large, flat surfaces. Cordless: Some vacuums are cordless and use a rechargeable battery to function. Robot vacuums are cordless, but so are some handheld and simple stick vacuums. Typically, cordless devices are strong enough to suck up pet hair and other large debris.

Best vacuums for pet hair

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner has around 100 air watts of suction power to pick up pet hair, dirt and debris. It has a self-adjusting head that works great on carpet and hard floors. It also has a tangle-free turbine tool, a combination tool and a stair tool for cleaning different surfaces. The long-reaching hose can also easily reach troublesome areas. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Eureka NEU522 FloorRover Dash Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner

This bagless upright device comes with several attachments, including a pet turbo brush, crevice tool, dusting brush and multi-angle adapter. It can transition with ease from hard floors to carpets. It also uses a multi-cyclone separation system that traps up to 99.97% of allergens, including pet dander and dust. It comes with a 35-foot cord and is available in either deep ocean or gray and red. Sold by Amazon

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This lightweight stick vacuum is ideal for pet owners who want a quick solution for dealing with pet hair but don’t want to worry about tripping over a cord. It’s battery-operated and can run up to 40 minutes on a full charge. It also has a swivel head that lets users reach almost any area. The motor is efficient and has strong suction power at 150 air watts. It uses a five-layer filtration system that traps nearly 100% of fine dust. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Kenmore 81615 600 Series Pet-Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum With Pet PowerMate

This bagged canister vacuum is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. It can trap 99.97% of dirt inside, making for cleaner air. It has a 28-foot cord and comes with two different floor nozzles, a crevice tool, a wand extension, a bare floor tool and a dirt brush tool. It’s available in four colors, including purple and green. Sold by Amazon

Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vac

This lightweight handheld device can capture debris and pet hair with ease. It uses a brushless motor that has good suction for spot cleaning and hair removal. It’s also quick to charge. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

With a triple-action brush roll that can easily dislodge pet hair, embedded dirt and other debris, this powerful upright vacuum cleaner works on hard floors and carpets. It has a 25-foot-long cord with an automatic cord rewind. It’s designed with scatter-free technology, which prevents debris from moving around on hard floors. Sold by Amazon

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium-Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum

This handheld device is perfect for anyone who wants to do some spot cleaning or tackle tricky areas such as upholstery or corners. It comes with triple-level filtration and a set of pet-specific cleaning tools. Sold by Amazon

Ilife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This robot vacuum is designed to tackle pet hair and similarly sized debris. It uses straight suction, giving it more power than devices that use a brush roll. It’s ideal for hard floors and low pile carpet. Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.