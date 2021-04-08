How to make iced coffee with a Keurig

Iced coffee is commonly mistaken for cold brew, but they’re very different. Iced coffee is just coffee poured over ice, whereas cold brew has a lengthy process taking up to 12 hours.

Making iced coffee in a Keurig in five easy steps

Whether the temperature is too hot to handle or you’re craving a cool and refreshing drink, a tall glass of iced coffee is the perfect solution. You could head down to your favorite coffee shop and spend several dollars on a single iced coffee. But if you’re looking for a cheaper and quicker fix, grab your Keurig.

Did you know that a Keurig can make more than a cup of hot coffee? Continue reading to learn how to make delicious iced coffee with a Keurig and what products you’ll need to make the process easier.

What to consider before making iced coffee with a Keurig

Making iced coffee in a Keurig isn’t difficult, but there are a few tips and tricks to help you create the best cup of iced coffee.

Do I need a special Keurig?

No, you can use any Keurig coffee maker. If you’re low on counter space, this K-mini coffee maker is less than five inches wide. If you’re an avid coffee drinker, you might enjoy a machine like this K-duo as it can brew a single cup or a 12-cup carafe.

Can I use leftover coffee in a Keurig?

While leftover coffee is safe to drink, it will not taste as good as freshly brewed coffee. After several hours, the oils in coffee go bad and create an acidic taste. It will suffice in a pinch if you need a little caffeine, but don’t expect leftover coffee to taste as delicious.

How can I keep my iced coffee from getting watered down?

The most common complaint when making iced coffee is that it gets watered down the second you pour hot coffee over ice cubes. Luckily, there are a few tricks you can use to eliminate this issue.

Make coffee cubes: Instead of pouring your hot coffee over ice cubes made with water, use ice cubes made with coffee. Fill an ice cube tray with room temperature coffee and freeze for four to five hours.

Instead of pouring your hot coffee over ice cubes made with water, use ice cubes made with coffee. Fill an ice cube tray with room temperature coffee and freeze for four to five hours. Brew several cups: Instead of brewing one eight-ounce cup of coffee, brew two four-ounce cups of coffee. This will give you a much stronger brew that will taste closer to a light to medium brew when poured over ice. If you’re using K-cups, this will create excess waste, so consider using a reusable filter if you’re utilizing this method.

Instead of brewing one eight-ounce cup of coffee, brew two four-ounce cups of coffee. This will give you a much stronger brew that will taste closer to a light to medium brew when poured over ice. If you’re using K-cups, this will create excess waste, so consider using a reusable filter if you’re utilizing this method. Chill before adding ice: It’s hard to wait, but chilling your brewed coffee in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before pouring over ice can help your iced coffee from becoming watered down. If you choose this method, add your sweetener before chilling so it can properly dissolve.

It’s hard to wait, but chilling your brewed coffee in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before pouring over ice can help your iced coffee from becoming watered down. If you choose this method, add your sweetener before chilling so it can properly dissolve. Transfer to a new cup: After you’ve brewed your coffee over ice, transfer your iced coffee to a new cup with ice. This will stop the diluting process and make your iced coffee even colder.

Making iced coffee with a Keurig

If you like your iced coffee black, the process is straightforward. However, you can also add milk or even flavoring to a specialty iced coffee. We have the steps and a few recipes below.

Steps to make iced coffee with a Keurig

Set up your Keurig: Turn on your Keurig and fill up the reservoir with water

Choose a K-cup: If you’re using a reusable coffee filter, fill it up with your favorite coffee grounds and pop it into the Keurig. If you’re using a K-cup, opt for a darker roast like this French roast.

Prepare your cup: If you’re brewing your coffee directly over ice, choose an appropriate cup and fill it with ice. Do not use a glass cup as some have a tendency to break.

Brew: Select your cup size and brew.

Add finishing touches: If you like sweetener, milk or flavorings, stir in your desired amount.

Ice coffee recipe

Iced Caramel Coffee

1/4 cup caramel syrup

2-3 tablespoons of sweetener, or to taste

1/2 cup of milk

Iced Mocha Coffee

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

2-3 tablespoons of sweetener, or to taste

1/2 cup of milk

What you need to buy to make iced coffee in a Keurig

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

This Keurig has a mode specifically designed for iced coffee. It claims to create a full-flavored cup of iced coffee, even when brewing over ice.

Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter

Brew your favorite coffee and reduce waste with this reusable coffee filter. Compatible with all Keurig home coffee makers.

Green Mountain Coffee Dark Magic K-Cup

If you don’t have a reusable coffee filter, any K-cup will work. Using a dark roast will keep the flavor strong even if it becomes watered down.

