You’ll have everything you need to cook with these kitchen gadgets

Amazon is a treasure trove of kitchen gadgets you never knew about before but now need more than anything else. As a home cook, you may find it hard to pull the trigger with such a broad scope of products that range from lackluster to life-changing.

From modern and unique knives to time-saving cooking gadgets that perform a simple function, Amazon has plenty of kitchen items to be excited about. Many of these kitchen accessories also make great gifts for friends and loved ones.

Shop this article: Etekcity Kitchen Scale, Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer and Paudin 7-Inch Nakiri Knife.

Best cooking gadgets on Amazon for meal preparation

Oxo Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set

What you need to know: You can accomplish nearly any cooking task with this comprehensive set. It includes a grater, swivel peeler, ice cream scoop, potato masher, can opener, whisk, silicone spatula, meat tenderizer, pizza wheel, flexible and square turners, a spoon, slotted spoon and 12-inch tongs. A sleek stainless steel holder with a removable drip tray keeps the utensils organized.

What you’ll love: The nylon and silicone kitchen tools are heat-resistant and safe to use with nonstick cookware. Every ergonomically designed tool has a soft, nonslip grip for comfortable use.

What you should consider: While this set offers a ton of value compared to buying each item individually, it’s still pricey.

Etekcity Kitchen Scale

What you need to know: A scale is one of the most useful kitchen accessories; they’re more precise than measuring cups and tablespoons, and this one improves your baking and cooking skills.

What you’ll love: Small and easy to store, it measures up to 11 pounds of human food, pet food or packages. The stainless steel plate holds a detachable bowl to keep your scale sturdy while you use it.

What you should consider: Know what you’re getting; this scale works for most everyday dishes but won’t be big enough for high-volume cooking.

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer

What you need to know: This mandoline gives you a safer way to slice vegetables without fear of blood and stitches.

What you’ll love: Its unique safety guard keeps your hands away from the blade altogether. There are more than 30 ways to slice, chop, julienne and mince a wide scope of veggies. The whole thing folds flat into an easy-to-store board that’s great in small kitchens.

What you should consider: The chute is too small for some large vegetables. It’s less precise than a standard mandoline.

Delamu Sushi Making Kit

What you need to know: This sushi-making kit comes with everything you need to make sushi, including a bamboo roller, a knife and a rice mold.

What you’ll love: It has what you need to make most standard forms of sushi. The rice roller eliminates the difficult task of molding the rice yourself. Newcomers will appreciate several beginner-friendly recipes in the box.

What you should consider: The knife will work for beginners during trial runs, but you may want to splurge on a heavy-duty knife if sushi nights become the norm.

Best essential kitchen gadgets on Amazon

Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders

What you need to know: These bottomless electric salt and pepper grinders add a freshly cracked dose of flavor to every table or kitchen.

What you’ll love: The gravity sensor activates when you tip the grinder over. It doesn’t just work for peppercorns and salt but also coriander and the other grounding spices in your pantry.

What you should consider: It requires six AAA batteries, which are not included in the set.

Zereooy Oil Sprayer Mister

What you need to know: This is designed to spray a consistently fine mist without waste.

What you’ll love: The steel-topped oil mister also works for vinegar, soy sauce, marinade and similar oils. You can adjust the spray from a fine mist to a hefty splash.

What you should consider: It doesn’t seal in liquids well if you accidentally tip it over.

Best kitchen countertop appliances on Amazon

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

What you need to know: The standard Ninja earned its reputation as one of the best air fryers on the market.

What you’ll love: Air frying might not burn all of the calories out of what you’re cooking, but eliminating oil lowers the fat content by as much as 75%. The inner plate was designed for maximal crispiness.

What you should consider: Other Ninja air fryer models also feature slow cookers, pressure cookers and other functions; you’re only getting the essential functions with this one. Four quarts won’t hold large roasts.

Dash 4-Inch Mini Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This miniature waffle maker is great for people who want a delicious breakfast without a massive portion.

What you’ll love: The simple design is as easy as plugging it into the wall, greasing the plates, pouring the batter and waiting. It also works for waffle sandwiches, desserts and other snacks.

What you should consider: Don’t expect to use this for large family meals unless you want to spend too much time in the kitchen.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

What you need to know: Who doesn’t love a good breakfast sandwich? You can cook the eggs, warm the muffins and heat precooked meats in four easy steps.

What you’ll love: The breakfast sandwich maker’s tiered setup is easy to follow. Place the muffins on top and behind, and enjoy the sandwich in just five minutes. The sandwich maker’s inner parts are removable and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Don’t put raw bacon on it and expect it to cook. It’s built for precooked meat that needs heating.

Best cutlery on Amazon you may not have

Paudin 7-Inch Nakiri Knife

What you need to know: The Nakiri knife chops, dices, minces and slices with a versatile design that blends a chef knife and a cleaver.

What you’ll love: The blade is made with high-quality German steel that keeps a razor-sharp edge through many uses. The ergonomic handle is lightweight and easy to maneuver, whether you’re slicing carne asada or mincing onions.

What you should consider: Given its cleaver-like design, it may take getting used to.

Shi Ba Zi Zuo 6.7-inch Stainless Steel Slicer Cleaver

What you need to know: This stainless steel Chinese chef knife is small enough to control easily but large enough to get through intricate cuts.

What you’ll love: It’s excellent for cutting racks of ribs and breaking down large cuts of meat. The large, flat side is great for cracking garlic and transporting food. It’s small for a cleaver but large for a kitchen knife.

What you should consider: This is a great starter cleaver that should last long with good upkeep, but those who want something they can sharpen for years to come may want to look elsewhere.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bradley Geiser writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.