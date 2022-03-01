Which gas range protectors are best?

Gas range protectors are perfect for chefs who love to cook but dread the mess it creates. These protectors can add some aesthetic flair to a kitchen while providing protection for burners.

The top gas range protector set is the XZSUN Stove Burner Gas Range Protectors, 10-Pack. These gas range protectors are thicker than most, which elongates their maximum durability. They are also nonstick and reusable, making for an excellent all-around protector.

What to know before you buy gas range protectors

Materials

Glass fiber cloth: Glass fiber cloth gas range protectors are essentially fiberglass coated with Teflon. They have the highest temperature resistance of all gas range protectors, able to withstand temperatures of over 700 degrees.

PTFE: Similar to glass fiber cloth, polytetrafluoroethylene has a slightly lower melting point, around 600 degrees. PTFE-based protectors are also reusable.

Aluminum: Aluminum gas range protectors are the cheapest option and almost always disposable. Their melting point is over 1,200 degrees, making it nearly impossible to burn.

Disposable vs. reusable

Reusability is mainly determined by the thickness of the gas range protector. Most protectors are 0.2-0.3 millimeters thick. These are thicker than the aluminum protectors, which are designed to be tossed after use and typically come in large quantities.

Trimming

Gas range protectors are adjustable for every stove by being trimmable with a standard pair of scissors. The thicker the cover, the more difficult it is to trim, so consider this when buying a set of gas range protectors that’ll need to be trimmed considerably.

What to look for in quality gas range protectors

Ease of cleaning

For PTFE and glass fiber cloth gas range protectors, make sure the protector is dishwasher-safe for an easy cleanup. If this isn’t an option, more than likely the protector has a nonstick coating that will make it easy to wipe clean.

Quantity

Generally speaking, reusable gas range protectors will come in packs ranging from six to up to 50. Disposable aluminum gas range protectors will usually come with at least 50 in a pack and can include even more when bought in bulk.

How much you can expect to spend on gas range protectors

The range of prices for gas range protectors is affected by the quantity contained in the pack and their overall quality. For something cheap to throw around stove burners, plan on spending less than $10. Spending $25 or more will allow the ability to afford high-quality gas range protectors, which could last for years if treated properly. There are also plenty of solid, midrange options between those price points.

Gas range protector FAQ

Will gas range protectors also work on electric ranges?

A. Unless the manufacturer explicitly states, don’t use gas range protectors on electric ranges. There are specific electric range protectors for electric ranges

Are there any safety precautions to take when using gas range protectors?

A. Don’t place protectors so that flames can burn them, and avoid covering any gas holes. Look into purchasing FDA-approved gas range protectors that are BPA-free and PFOA-free.

What ARE the best gas range protectors to buy?

Top gas range protectors

XZSUN Stove Burner Gas Range Protectors, 10-Pack

What you need to know: This set of gas range protectors make maintenance effortless and are well-made.

What you’ll love: These gas range protectors are thicker than most other protectors, which makes them last longer.

What you should consider: At very high temperatures, and when exposed to fire, these protectors can burn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gas range protectors for the money

V Cool Livat Reusable Gas Stove Burner Protectors, 6-pack

What you need to know: This is the perfect set for people who want to try out PTFE gas range protectors.

What you’ll love: These are made of PTFE, meaning that these protectors are washable and reusable.

What you should consider: Spills can get underneath the protector, which will need to be cleaned. The edges will burn if they are exposed to fire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

STOCKYFY Stove Burner Covered – Reusable Gas Range Protectors, 10-pack

What you need to know: This is a basic gas range protector set available in both black and silver to match most stovetops.

What you’ll love: Pre-cut openings make installation simple, and they can be trimmed easily.

What you should consider: While they are reusable, this option is quite thin, which can lead to a shorter lifespan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

