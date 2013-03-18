Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Headlines
Coronavirus – The Latest Numbers
California
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Business
Podcasts
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Traffic Map
Watch Live
Top Stories
Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more
AG says Cuomo investigation moving along, but gives few details
Michael Strahan reveals fixed tooth gap was April Fools’ Day prank
7 Texas detention officers fired after in-custody death of Marvin Scott
Morning
Destination California
Uplifting You
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Open For Business
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Final Quarter – High school football scores
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
UC Davis Healthy Minute
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Job Corner
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search