Best cheap inflatable hot tub

Best cheap inflatable hot tubs for 2021

There’s nothing quite like soaking in warm water to soothe your tired muscles after a long day. However, with traditional hot tubs often costing several thousand dollars to purchase and install, it is not always a budget-friendly option.

Fortunately, inflatable hot tubs are a much more affordable investment that can allow you to set up and operate a high-quality hot tub for a fraction of the price. For well under $1000, your family and friends can all enjoy the benefits of a traditional hot tub without the hassle and high cost.

Inflatable hot tub features

Size

Every inflatable hot tub model features specific dimensions. Some small hot tubs are designed for just two adults, while others can accommodate four, six or sometimes more depending on the size. Make sure you choose a model with a capacity suitable for your household.

Shape

The most common shapes for inflatable hot tubs are round, oval and square. While some users may prefer the traditional round design, some square designs can be more practical when setting up on patios or decks.

Pump and jets

The pump is a crucial aspect of your inflatable hot tub. Many pumps will also contain the heating mechanism in one convenient enclosure. The pump is responsible for water circulation and for powering the jets. Inflatable hot tub jets may not be as powerful as those found in traditional hot tubs, but they can still provide a gentle massage and relaxing atmosphere.

Protection

While durable, the material used to construct inflatable hot tubs still can spring a leak if punctured. Hot tubs that include ground cloths can help prolong the lifespan of your hot tub, creating a protective barrier against any sharp objects. A top cover is also a good idea, as it will keep your tub clean and free of any dangerous debris while also helping insulate the water.

Accessories

Accessories like seats, headrests, drink holders and even LED lights are available on specific inflatable hot tub models to add an extra level of comfort to your soak. For standard models, you can purchase many accessories separately if desired.

Inflatable hot tub maintenance

Keeping your hot tub clean is essential. Typical maintenance includes replacing filters, sanitizing the water, maintaining a balanced pH level, washing the cover and interior, skimming out debris and occasionally draining and replacing the water. These steps will reduce the risk of damage to your hot tub and pump, as well as prevent any contact with harmful bacteria.

Top cheap inflatable hot tubs

Inflatable hot tubs under $900

Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki Inflatable Hot Tub

A stylish hot tub with a realistic wood design, the Helsinki model from Bestway can fit five to seven people and requires no tools for a quick and easy installation process. You can adjust the settings while in the water, and a convenient timer function ensures the water stays at your ideal temperature.

Sold by Amazon

Intex PureSpa Plus 6-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

With a 6-person capacity, this Intex model is great for entertaining or for times when you simply want to stretch out and relax. Everything you need to start enjoying your hot tub immediately is included, such as an insulated cover, ground cloth, filter cartridges, headrests, chlorine dispenser and even multi-colored lights.

Sold by Amazon

Inflatable hot tubs under $800

Intex PureSpa Greywood Deluxe 6-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

Another impressive all-inclusive six-person hot tub, which lets you take advantage of the 170 high-powered jets whenever you’re feeling sore or worn out. The wireless control panel lets you operate the controls for up to 48 hours on a single charge, giving you more portability and setup options.

Sold by Amazon

Intex PureSpa Plus 4-Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub

The built-in hard water treatment feature on this mid-sized hot tub is excellent for both your skin and clothing. The included insulated cover will prevent heat from escaping, keeping your water at the perfect temperature.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

The rapid heating system can heat the water up to a satisfying 104 degrees in just a short amount of time. To prevent leaks or tears, the walls have 3-ply TriTech material for increased durability.

Sold by Amazon

Inflatable hot tubs under $700

Intex Greywood Deluxe 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

The design blends well with most outdoor decor, adding a more natural appearance to the hot tub’s exterior. Two included headrests and 140 bubble jets create a luxurious spa experience at a reasonable price.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub

With the Coleman SaluSpa, you can have your new hot tub inflated within minutes. The pump has been pre-tested to ensure everyone’s safety and includes a ground fault circuit interrupter to prevent any dangerous electrical shocks.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

A cushioned floor adds to the overall comfort of this hot tub, and the drainage valve is conveniently placed so you can empty the water with minimal effort. It also includes a liner, cover, filter, repair patch and more.

Sold by Amazon

Inflatable hot tubs under $600

Bestway St. Lucia SaluSpa

Large enough to comfortably fit three adults, the Bestway St. Lucia requires minimal maintenance and features sturdy handles for easy transportation. A downloadable app lets you operate and control the temperature, timer and jet settings using your smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub

Ideal for two to four users, this budget-friendly hot tub is an excellent deal. The featured Chemconnect dispenser regulates the chlorine level, evenly distributing it throughout the water.

Sold by Amazon

Intex Simple Spa 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

A 20-minute installation time, temperature range of 68-104 degrees and 100 massaging water jets placed throughout the interior, making this inexpensive hot tub a fantastic investment.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.