Dogs of all ages can benefit from a high-quality chewable, liquid, powder or tablet multivitamin that fills in nutritional gaps and supports their overall health.

What is the best multivitamin for dogs?

Whether your dog’s food is wet, dry, grain-free, gourmet or even sometimes supplemented by table scraps, they may be missing essential nutrients that they need for optimum health. A multivitamin can help fill in the gaps to make sure your pet stays alert, active and pain-free.

Dog multivitamins come in a variety of flavors, forms and formulas. Every dog has individual needs and preferences, so talk to your vet about which ingredients will best benefit your dog. Our top choice, the Buddy & Lola Multivit Multivitamin, contains 34 vitamins and minerals in a chicken-liver flavored chewable tablet that your dog will consider a treat.

What to know before you buy a multivitamin for a dog

Ingredients

Pay attention to what is in the multivitamin. While multivitamins will boast a range of nutrients, some are specifically made with a certain age or ailment in mind. Different vitamins and minerals will benefit your dog based on its current stage and health.

Ensuring the multivitamin doesn’t contain additives or ingredients your dog is allergic to is important too. Check with your vet for which ingredients to prioritize or avoid because not all dogs or multivitamins are created equally.

Cost per dose

Multivitamins come in a variety of package sizes and feature ingredients that have different price points. Instead of comparing the price of one unit against another, think about how much each dose will cost. If you are trying out a multivitamin for the first time, you may want to buy a smaller quantity until you know how your dog responds to it.

If you have more than one dog and they all can take the same multivitamin, buying in bulk may be a good option. Multivitamins have expiration dates, so be mindful before buying a large container that your dog’s needs or preferences may change over time.

Form and flavor

A multivitamin will only be effective if your dog eats it. Multivitamins come in a wide variety of forms: capsules, liquids, powders, tablets and more. A chewable or liquid formula may be more ideal than a capsule if your dog has a hard time swallowing pills. Some multivitamins have no flavor, and others may taste like meats and treats. You can choose which type to give your dog based on your dog’s preferences and your preferred price point, but there will be some differences in dosage and upkeep depending on the one you pick. Make sure you understand how to store the multivitamin so that it is most effective. If you consider the smells, flavors and textures your dog prefers, the multivitamin may even feel like a treat to your dog.

What to look for in a quality dog multivitamin

Manufacturing

The quality of the ingredients may depend on where and how the multivitamin was made. Products that are made in America may meet different safety and quality standards than those made elsewhere.

Form

Multivitamins come in tablets, powders, liquids and chewable forms. Chewable multivitamins are generally soft, which makes them suitable for dogs of all ages. Tablets may be hard for some dogs to swallow but are often cost-effective and can be cut in half. You can conveniently add liquid multivitamins to your dog’s water or, like powder multivitamins, can be mixed into their food. Make sure your dog consumes the correct dosage, no matter which forms you choose.

Added nutrients

You want a multivitamin to fill in your dog’s diet gaps, not add a bunch of filler ingredients. Pick a multivitamin that has sufficient amounts of vitamins and minerals for your dog’s needs, and that does not contain ingredients that could be harmful, like artificial sweeteners or preservatives. If the multivitamin has additional ingredients beyond the desired vitamins, make sure they do beneficial things for your dog, like help with digestion or give them a shiny coat.

How much you can expect to spend on multivitamins for your dog

A package of multivitamins will likely be between $25-40. However, the actual price of multivitamins will vary based on the number of doses included in the package.

Dog multivitamin FAQ

Are multivitamins good for dogs?

A. Dog food varies in nutritional quality, and your dog’s health needs change as they age. Multivitamins can supplement any deficiencies. Talk to your vet about what you feed your dog and your dog’s general health to decide which multivitamin may meet your dog’s needs.

Do I need a prescription to get a good quality multivitamin for my dog?

A. No. You can purchase safe and effective multivitamins over-the-counter and online.

How do I give my dog a multivitamin?

A. You can mix a multivitamin into your dog’s food, put it in a pill pocket, give it to them as a treat or pour it into their water–it all depends on which type of multivitamin you select for your dog.

What’s the best dog multivitamin to buy?

Top dog multivitamin

Buddy & Lola Multivit Multivitamin

What you need to know: Dogs of all ages can benefit from this chewable, chicken liver flavored tablet that has 34 vitamins and minerals to help all aspects of their health.

What you’ll love: It is soy-free, dairy-free and made with high-quality ingredients in America.

What you should consider: Your dog’s dose will depend on its weight. Some dogs will need one pill a day, and others will need up to three, which could significantly change your cost-per-dose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog multivitamin for the money

ProSense Multivitamin for All Life Stages

What you need to know: This is a very affordable option for dogs of all ages, which makes it cost-effective if you have multiple dogs and they have different needs.

What you’ll love: It’s chewable, made in America and supports overall wellness.

What you should consider: The tablet may be hard for some dogs to chew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wholistic Pet Organics Canine Complete

What you need to know: This easily digestible powder has no fillers and is good for dogs of all ages.

What you’ll love: The all-natural ingredients support a variety of health needs and may improve your dog’s skin and coat while also relieving allergies and digestion issues.

What you should consider: Since you will mix this powder into your dog’s food, they may be able to eat around it. Make sure they consume the proper dosage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

