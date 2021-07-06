The best cat trees

In a multi-cat home, always look for a cat tree that offers more than enough lounge areas. This will (hopefully) prevent your cats from fighting over who rests in the hammock.

Which cat tree is best?

We all want to provide our feline friends with the happiest and healthiest lives possible. But a happy life is more than just giving a cat high-quality food and litter. Cats require mental and physical stimulation, which is where cat trees come in. A cat tree creates a space for your kitty to play, explore, and stay active throughout the day. Having an elevated place for your cat to perch will also make them feel safer and more secure in your home.

But with a variety of styles, designs, sizes, and features, finding the right cat tree for you and your pet can feel overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve done the difficult research for you. In our guide, you’ll find all the information you need to consider before purchasing your own cat tree. If you’re looking for a versatile tree that’s ideal for multiple cats, then you can’t beat our top recommendation, the GoPetClub 72” Cat Tree, which features a versatile, multilevel design to keep your cat happy for hours.

Considerations when choosing cat trees

Height

Before purchasing a cat tree, you’ll want to be sure it fits in your space. Some trees can be quite tall, and if you have low ceilings, they may not even fit. Always double-check the measurements on both the tree and your space.

Appearance

Traditional cat trees are made of a series of platforms and cubbies attached to long carpet-covered posts. While there’s nothing wrong with that design, you may find yourself looking for a more aesthetic option that better fits your home décor. You can find a number of modern cat trees that could easily be mistaken for chic shelves.

Types

The size of your home, the number of cats, how old they are, and how much you’d like to spend are just a few factors to consider when deciding what type of cat tree is best for you. The following are the three main types to choose from:

Small trees are affordable and ideal for tight living quarters. Small trees are also ideal if you have an older cat who shouldn’t be climbing too high. Typically, these trees have one or two levels, a scratching area, and a dangling toy in many cases.

Modern cat trees tend to sit at a higher price point, but they offer a more complex and stylish design. You’ll find modern cat trees sometimes made from bare wood, making them aesthetically pleasing and simple to clean. While the wood looks exceptional, some cats may prefer the traditional carpet options.

Tall cat trees offer the most space for exercise. They usually have multiple levels. In some cases, they reach from floor to ceiling. These trees are ideal for large or multi-cat homes.

Cat tree features

Lounging areas

Lounging areas are an essential part of any cat tree. You’ll often find enclosed cubbies, large platforms, cat beds, or hammocks within a cat tree. The best trees offer multiple lounging areas, giving your furry friend plenty of spots to rest, bathe, or survey the area from up high.

Scratching posts

A high-quality cat tree should come with at least one scratching post or pad. Often made from rope, these scratching areas are designed to save your furniture and to give your cat a safe place to sink their claws into.

Toys

Some cat-tree models come with toys attached. These toys are often fabric mice, feathers, or plastic balls that are attached to the tree by a string. If your cat loves to swat at toys, a model with toy attachments will provide them with hours of entertainment when you’re not home.

Cat trees price

Cat trees vary in price from about $20-$300 or more for larger, more complex models. Size is one of the main contributing factors when determining price, so if you’re a cat owner on a budget opt for a smaller tree that still offers multi-level entertainment.

Cat trees FAQ

Q. Where’s the best place to put my cat tree?

A. Placement is important. If the area is not appealing to your kitty, then they may not even use the tree at all. Consider placing your cat tree near a window, or in a space your cat already hangs out in frequently.

Q. Do they make cat trees for older cats?

A. They are less common, but you can find cat trees designed for older cats. These trees typically aren’t higher than one or two levels because older cats are subject to fall. They will usually include ramps that lead up to each level, so your aging cat doesn’t need to jump high distances either.

Cat trees we recommend

Best of the best

GoPetClub 72” Cat Tree

Our take: A high-quality cat tree with versatile attachments that make it ideal for cats of any age or size.

What we like: Multi-level cat tree includes detachable ladders and enclosed hiding spaces. Soft cloth material can withstand scratching.

What we dislike: Top levels attach with plastic clips, which causes some concern about them breaking.



Best bang for your buck

Teodty Cat Tree Tower

Our take: An affordable option that’s both durable and comfortable.

What we like: Wood, sisal, synthetic fur and fabric are easy to clean. Cat tree includes a quiet and roomy space for your pet to rest.

What we dislike: Some found the shelving to feel a bit flimsy.



Worth checking out

Youpet Fashion Design Cat Tree

Our take: A fully-equipped cat tree that is ideal for spacious apartments or other roomy situations.

What we like: Stands well against the wall, easy to clean and has a simple but fun design.

What we dislike: It tends to sway and wobble.



