BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Prime Day toy deals are live right now, and they are selling quickly. Some top toys of 2023 are already fluctuating from in-stock to out-of-stock, so act fast if you see something you like. Our list of the best toys for kids includes brand-new 2023 toy releases, hits from popular YouTube toy trends, Amazon bestsellers and, of course, a few standout toys we just really love.

The deals below were last updated on July 11, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT.

Vehicles

Many kids are enthralled with vehicles, from trains and planes to trucks and wagons. On Prime Day, you’ll find all kinds of vehicle-themed toys on offer, including basic trucks and train sets for little kids to nippy remote control cars for older children.

Board games and puzzles

Maybe the child in your life likes quiet solo play with a jigsaw puzzle or perhaps you’re hoping to have some lively family board game nights. Whatever you’re looking for, here’s the place to find Prime Day deals on board games and puzzles.

Outdoor toys

It’s important for kids to get plenty of outdoor time and these outdoor toys encourage that. Plus, it helps keep the mess that some of these toys can make out of the house, so everyone’s a winner.

Arts and crafts

Encourage children’s creative sides with these arts and crafts toys. From old favorites, such as Play-Doh for little kids, to more intricate craft sets and supplies for young artists, there’s something to suit most kids.

Pretend play

Pretend play is an important part of child development. While kids don’t truly need anything but their imagination to play pretend, there are plenty of toys that can enhance their experience. This Prime Day, you’ll find some amazing deals to make your kids’ day.

Educational toys and books

Yes, it’s fine for kids to have toys that are just for fun. However, it doesn’t hurt to have some toys in the mix that teach your children something. Alongside discounts on educational toys, you’ll also find some great deals on books for kids.

Building toys

Not only are building toys great for developing fine motor skills in young kids and teaching children of all ages to follow instructions, but they can also be great fun. While kids can follow the instructions to create exactly what’s shown on the box, they can also build their own inventions, which encourages creativity.

Dolls, action figures and playsets

Whether your child has a love of all things Barbie or they’re into superhero action figures, there’s plenty on offer this Prime Day. These kinds of toys encourage imaginative play and many feature favorite characters from movies and TV shows.

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best genius gadget discounts of the Prime Day sale.

Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.