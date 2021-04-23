Which kids’ basketball set should I get?

Safety is a priority. You can judge the safety of a basketball set depending on the materials it is made of, its stability and the nature of its rim.

Choosing the best basketball set for kids

Basketball is a popular sport that is safe and fun to play. It allows children to develop and improve their motor and soft skills. Getting a kids’ basketball set is a great way to keep them active and happy for a long time. However, choosing a basketball set from the numerous online options can be daunting because you have to consider several factors.

Here is a guide to help you narrow down your search to the best basketball sets on the market. If you have an idea of the set you want, go through some of our top picks. You could discover an even better one.

Kids’ basketball set features

Safety

The safest basketball sets for children are made of plastic. Small sets made of plastic are stable, but their lightweight makeup allows for safe play. Sets with unbreakable backboards and breakaway rims are the best type for children because breakable boards and rigid rims can lead to the little ones hurting their fingers.

Adjustability

Kids grow fast, so you should get them basketball sets that will keep up with them for a long time. Sets with a wide hoop and those you can adjust in height will save you from wasting money on numerous sets that grow small too fast.

Besides, you don’t want to buy sets that are too big since children will not enjoy playing with them and may lose interest in the game altogether. For example, over-the-door hoops make it possible for parents to make meaningful adjustments as the need arises.

Suitability

Kids want to have fun in everything they do, so the basketball set and everything about it should look and feel fun. Making the set attractive to the children will arouse their interest, encourage them to keep playing and push them to improve. As they get better, you can increase the difficulty level, so they always have a challenging task to accomplish.

Design

There are different basketball set designs out there, with some built for the indoors and others for the outdoors. You can get sets that need to be drilled into a wall or door. Others come as portable hoops with wheels that you can move around and place where the children want to play.

The best kids’ basketball sets

Step2 Shootin Hoops Pro Basketball Set

This high-quality basketball set is sure to keep kids active and to grow with them. The durability, design and ease of assembly make this set ideal for children, and the adjustability makes it suitable for use inside or outside the house.

American Plastic Toys 3 Piece Basketball Backboard Set

This set comes with a break-away rim, a backboard, and an inflatable basketball. The product is made with BPA and phthalate-free plastic.

Little Tikes TotSports Easy Score Basketball Set

This set will encourage your kids to remain active and develop a liking for the game of basketball. This set is durable, sturdy and easy to assemble. Parents can set it up indoors or outside because of its adjustable height. The rim is oversized, and the ball is kid-sized, making it easier for the kids to succeed and play independently.

SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop with Ball

This set is made for older kids, and it encourages them to have fun shooting hoops indoors. This sturdy, durable and shatter-resistant set look like a pro-grade set, and with an additional $5, you can get a Pro Mini ball. Cleaning and setting this setup at home is easy.

Little Tikes Adjust and Jam Pro Pro Basketball Hoop

This set is for children of different ages, thanks to its stability and because you can adjust its height. The break-away rim is good for safety and makes for fun dunks. The set’s ease of assembly, resistance to weather and value for money make it stand out from its competition.

Kids’ basketball set FAQs

How old should my kid be to play basketball?

A. Kids can develop the desire to learn a sport as soon as they see someone playing it. However, before anything else, make sure that the child has some basic hand-eye coordination before buying a set. Some sets are for kids as young as 18 months, so that can act as a general age they can start playing the game. However, kids can get serious with the game when they get older and play as part of a team.

How do I determine the height of the hoop?

A. Your consideration for how high to place the hoop should be the height of your child. Although kids of the same age can often be of a similar height, there are always exceptions. Children aged 7-10 can comfortably play with a hoop that is 8 feet high, and those slightly older can have fun playing with a hoop that is 10 feet high.

How do I secure the base so it does not fall over?

A. Most kids’ basketball sets give the option of using water or sand to secure the base. This addition makes the base sturdier, so the setup does not fall over. Sand is arguably the better option here because water can freeze over during winter, and the freeze and thaw actions lead to cracks that will lead to leakage. The sand can be of any kind because the objective is to add weight to the bottom.

