SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shares his observations of the first two days of the team’s mandatory OTAs, the rehab schedule for quarterback Brock Purdy, who is now throwing three times per week following UCL surgery in March, the addition of new defensive tackle Javon Hargrove, having Nick Bosa in camp as he anticipates a new contract and the competition before next month’s opening of training camp.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction