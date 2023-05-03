(KTXL) — In who is now the highest NFL draft selection from Sacramento State, Marte Mapu was drafted to the New England Patriots as the 13th pick of the third round.

•Video Above: Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Game 1 loss to Lakers

Mapu, a linebacker, was the 76th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the 12th Hornet selected in the NFL draft, the first Big Sky Conference player and the second FCS player selected this year, according to Sacramento State Athletics.

During Mapu’s senior year at Sac State, he started all 13 games, ranked second in tackles on the team with 76, had two interceptions, four pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

He was also named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and earned first team all-Big Sky Conference honors.

The New England Patriots shared a series of tweets on Friday welcoming Mapu, along with a highlight video showing some of Mapu’s greatest defensive moments.

This is the first time since 2004 that a Hornet has been selected in the NFL draft when offensive tackle Marko Cavka was selected by the New York Jets in the 6th round as the 178th overall pick.

Mapu is not the first Hornet to become a Patriot either, Greg Robinson, offensive tackle, was selected to the Pat’s in the 5th round of the 1986 NFL draft as the 137th overall pick.