SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual observer, football season has something for everyone. Even for women.

“Our team motto is you’re first to build something that lasts,” St. Francis head coach Melissa Triebwasser said.

Girls in California will be making history this season as flag football has been deemed a CIF sanctioned sport.

“I think it’s important for them to know just in general they are just as good or better than the boys,” Ryan Chisolm, St. Francis athletic director, said. “Its important for them to have the opportunities to play every type of sport that we could possibly offer for them.”

St Francis high school is one of multiple programs taking part in the inaugural season of girls flag football.

“I was really excited because it was like I wanted to play it before, but there was never really an opportunity for me,” freshman Gianna Barnes said “When I found out the opportunity was there, I was like I’m gonna do it.”

“Being at St. Francis, our whole philosophy being an all girls school is reminding young women that yes they can, and that they belong in every arena, every field, every place where decisions are being made,” Triebwasser said. “Just being able to say, ‘Hey, football can be one of those places,’ I think is a real testament to everyone understanding that women love this game just as much as guys do, and giving them an opportunity, opening the door for them to be able to play I think is long, long overdue.”

“When she told us we were really excited because we’ve been waiting for like three years,” senior sisters Emma and Eva Karamanoukian said.

With the launch of a new sport comes lots of interest. According to Chisolm, 92 girls came out for the first day of tryouts.

But a new sport also brings new challenges.

“Hardest thing, I probably also say is your mindset because even if you mess up, you have to make sure you’re still performing well and not taking your mess up basically into your performance,” Barnes said.

But overall the goal is the same for everyone.

“Just to have fun mainly,” Barnes said. “Because it’s my first time and I want to experience it.”

“I’m just so excited,” Karamanoukian echoed.

As Triebwasser alluded to earlier, her vision for girls flag football extends well beyond just this season.

“This isn’t just about this year,” Triebwasser said. “This is about hopefully building something that’s not gonna just be a sport at the high school level, but on to the collegiate level, the Olympic level and beyond. We have to build the foundation for that.”