With sunnier skies and warmer temperatures, swimsuit season is here. Along with sunscreen and beach towels, another essential part of a pool outing is your swimsuit cover-up. As the name suggests, a cover-up provides a layer of protection from the sun and wind when you’re out of the water.

There are plenty of options when purchasing a swimsuit and cover-up. If chosen wisely, your cover-up can help keep you dry, refreshed, and cool throughout the day.

Styling a swimsuit cover-up

Cover-ups are available in an assortment of colors, shapes and sizes. The most popular type of cover-up is tunics, which are loose fashion garments that typically end at or above your knees. Tunics are lightweight, breezy and effortless to slip into, making them an excellent choice to wear on a hot day in the sun. Thanks to their simplicity, users can style a classic, put-together style by wearing a solid-colored tunic with a pair of matching shoes.

However, if you’re looking to accentuate your swimsuit rather than hide it, consider a kimono cover-up. Kimonos, whose name originates from traditional Japanese formalwear, refers to a type of cover-up that has wide sleeves and a wraparound application. Their loose structure allows the users to showcase their swimsuits and paired accessories.

Another choice to consider is sundresses. Versatile and lightweight, sundresses offer the protective layer needed and can easily finish a pool-day look. Sundresses offer more colors and patterns compared to traditional cover-ups, which may be helpful for those hoping to create a specific theme with their beachwear.

Best cover-ups for looking put-together

Ekouaer Beachwear Cover-Up

Casual yet elegant, Ekouaer offers the best of both fashion and comfort with its beach dress. It’s tasteful enough to be worn by itself but can be paired with added accessories or colorful swimwear for added charm.

Moss Rose Swimsuit Kimono

This best-selling kimono is loose and trendy, thanks to its bohemian patterns and long sleeves. Customers rave about the way the breathable fabric feels against their skin, especially during hot summer days.

Wander Ago Cover Dress

This line of cover dresses offers a variety of solid colors, so wearers can effortlessly pair them with their swimsuits. The dress is mostly loose but provides a bit of structure through its cinched waistline.

Jeasona Swimsuit Cover-Up

Crafted from lace and cotton, this is a luxurious swimsuit cover-up that suits multiple types of swimwear. The detailed sewing and transparent accents will make your outfit pop.

AI’MAGE Linen Cover-Up

The AI’MAGE cover-up offers a flattering fit with functional pockets, making it an excellent choice for a long outing. It is offered in a variety of colors and sizes.

Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-Up

The crocheted cover-up from Jeasona is a fantastic choice to subtly show off your bathing suit while remaining warm and put-together. It has two drawstrings on either side, so you can adjust the amount of skin shown to your preferences.

Coolibar Sun Protective Cover-Up

This is a more heavy-duty cover-up to protect your skin from UV rays and warmer temperatures. The V-neckline offers a tasteful glance at your swimsuit while keeping you cozy and protected.

Floerns Bathing Suit Cover-Up

Decorated with floral lace, the Floerns cover-up adds a bohemian flair to your outfit. The cinched waist and plunging neckline offer a timeless silhouette that suits most body types.

Herseas Long Beach Dress

The Herseas dress goes down to your ankles and features a row of gold buttons that users can leave undone or button up. The casual design allows it to double as an everyday sundress or beachwear cover-up.

Adisputent Swimwear Cover-Up

This is an oversized tunic that sits comfortably on your shoulders. Its unique form and crocheted outline leave plenty of room for ventilation and it dries quickly under the sun.

