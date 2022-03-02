Which marble run is best?

Marble runs are rolling ball sculptures you build yourself. You assemble tracks in all kinds of wild configurations and watch as the marbles roll down hills, around corners and through loops. Kids think of them as toys while parents know they are also fun ways to learn about gravity and physics — important things to understand about the STEM subjects kids need to know more about.

If you want a stable, see-through marble run, try the Marble Genius Super Run Set. It comes with access to an iOS and Android compatible app that includes step-by-step guides and fun challenges.

What to know before you buy a marble run

All marble run toys use gravity to move marbles from the top of a structure to the bottom. They are made of different materials and have several different ways they work.

Wood marble run kits

The original marble run toys were made of wood and wooden kits are still very popular. The design is simple and the construction is open, made mostly of ramps and chutes. These are durable toys with a pleasing natural look.

Plastic marble run kits

The most common marble run toys are made of some type of plastic that is sturdy and easy to mold into interesting shapes. The design of plastic marble run sets includes interlocking ramps, tubes and other pieces, usually very colorful. Plastic kits allow for greater freedom of assembly and wilder designs.

Marble run construction cubes

These marble-run toys use six-sided building blocks that can be combined in endless ways. This modular engineering design makes them easy to assemble.

Logic mazes

Older kids like marble run that challenge their problem-solving skills. Logic maze marble runs come with color-coded pieces and challenge cards with varying levels of difficulty. Players choose a challenge card and look to solve the logic problem that results in a configuration that delivers the marbles to their intended destinations.

What to look for in a quality marble run

A stable base

A marble run that tips over is no fun for anyone. One of the engineering challenges of building a marble run is learning the basics of structural stability. Marble run sets with more bases and wider bases will be more stable.

Size

Marble run toys and kits are designed with a given number of pieces. The more pieces you get, the more design possibilities there are open to you.

Connectors

Look for connectors that are easy to put together and take apart. Whether they snap in place or twist to connect, the connection should be firm and sturdy so they last when you take your marble run apart and put it together again dozens of times.

Stunts

Kids like marble runs that do wild things. It is visually stimulating to watch marbles as they spin and twirl their way down ramps and through spirals. Look for such extras as flexible coaster tubes, cascade stilts, trampolines, roto catchers, speed sprockets, vortexes, spiral spheres and elevators.

Colors

Color is an important feature of most marble runs. Some marble runs come with colored construction elements that are transparent or translucent, so you can watch your marbles as they work their way down to the bottom of the run.

How much you can expect to spend on a marble run

Smaller marble run sets with 50 or fewer pieces cost less than $20. From $20-$30, you will find marble runs with hundreds of pieces in many different styles that are a good combination of action and stability. Large, elite marble run toys with specialty designs can easily cost more than $100.

Marble run FAQ

Can I use any marbles with my marble run?

A. You may be able to use most marbles with your marble run, but marbles come in more than one size, so make sure you check.

How do I keep my marble run from tipping over?

A. The structural stability of any marble run is directly related to its height. To build tall structures that remain stable at all times, you will need bigger and better bases.

What’s the best marble run to buy?

Top marble run

Marble Genius Super Run Set

What you need to know: This complete see-through marble run uses 85 pieces to build any one of 19 different styles.

What you’ll love: This marble run comes with 65 glass marbles. The eight solid bases allow you to build structures with maximum stability. The free Marble Genius app is compatible with iOS and Android and includes step-by-step guides, fun challenges and regularly updated content.

This marble run set is compatible with other Marbulous Marble toys to build even bigger and better runs.

What you should consider: The taller the design, the less stable the structure — an important lesson for young design engineers to learn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top marble run for the money

Blacka Marble Run STEM Maze Race

What you need to know: This 50-piece kit includes 15 glass marbles and 35 building blocks that develop kids’ creativity, logical thinking and problem-solving.

What you’ll love: This marble run is made of premium, non-toxic ABS plastic with smooth edges for kids’ safety. This toy develops eye-hand coordination, spatial awareness and imagination. The kit comes packaged in a portable gift box.

What you should consider: The marbles are smaller than usual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hape Quadrilla Wooden Marble Run

What you need to know: This 134-piece German-engineered triple helix design is inspired by Da Vinci circles.

What you’ll love: The well-crafted wooden blocks are extremely durable, smoothly sanded and fit together snugly. This marble run has three twisting funnels, a seesaw and bold accelerators. This marble run nurtures engineering skills and promotes deductive reasoning, logical thinking and problem-solving.

What you should consider: This is a very pricey set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

