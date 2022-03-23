Which Jeep model is best?

Jeep is a car company that specializes in off-road vehicles. They’re most famous for the Wrangler, which is a design that stems from the military trucks used during World War II. Today, Jeeps have earned a fandom that not many other cars can claim. Model car kits have also become a popular accessory. The best model is the Revell USA Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Model. It’s made with quality plastic parts and comes with a yellow paint job and a customizable sticker pack.

What to know before you buy a model Jeep

History of Jeep

Before it was a car company, the Jeep vehicle design came about during World War II. Willys-Overland was the car manufacturer who developed the Jeep’s look after they received a contract from the U.S. government to create such a vehicle. Once the prototype was completed, the Jeep was used by all facets of the military. Years later, Jeeps hit the surplus market and began selling to civilians.

Modern-day Jeeps differ greatly from the old school models. The Wrangler and Grand Cherokee are the two bestselling cars from the carmaker that you’ll find on the roads of America. Therefore, many Jeep model kits showcase these two vehicles. However, the Wrangler Rubicon is the most common.

Types of model kits

Model kits for cars are usually measured on a scale of 1-5. Level 1 cars are very simple to assemble and usually have fewer than 30 pieces. They’re pre-painted and don’t require model-building experience because the pieces snap together easily. Level 5 cars are for expert crafters. They can include over 1,000 pieces, and you’ll need to use glue to piece together the parts. There’s also paint that comes with the more advanced kits. So once it’s fully assembled, you’ll be responsible for finishing the look with intricate detailing.

Lego models

In recent years, Lego has entered the model space by creating elaborate versions of everyday objects and iconic monuments. You can find bonsai trees, the Statue of Liberty and plenty of different car models. There’s even a Lego Jeep Wrangler Rubicon from Lego’s Technic series. With over 600 pieces, this model is fairly complex to put together which makes the finished product all the more satisfying. They specialize in high-quality plastic pieces that create a look that’s specific to Lego sets.

What to look for in a quality model Jeep

Decals

Decals are a great way to add quality and customization to your Jeep model. Some brands such as Revell offer additional sticker accessories so you can personalize your Wrangler. Decals and stickers are great for creating a themed display shelf. They include license plates from different states, lifeguard or medic logos and even “It’s a Jeep Thing” stickers that you can find on real Jeeps. These customization tools let you create something that stands out from other models.

Realistic features

Having realistic features can bring your model to the next level. For example, some model Jeeps have hard plastic tires. These don’t have the same appearance as rubber tires and can make your model look cheap. You should also look for functioning doors. Models with doors and back hatches that open can offer more creativity to your display. Also, check the interior of the vehicle to see how much detail is offered. If you can see a speedometer, branded steering wheel and shifter, then it can be considered a high-quality model.

How much you can expect to spend on a model Jeep

Depending on the quality of the materials and number of details, model Jeeps typically cost $27-$64.

Model Jeep FAQ

Can you add lights to your Jeep model?

A. You can buy light accessories for the Lego Jeep Rubicon model. They’re sold by a third-party manufacturer and are meant to attach to a fully assembled model.

What scale are model Jeeps?

A. Most models are a 1:25 or 1:27 scale.

What is the best model Jeep to buy?

Top model Jeep

Revell USA Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Model

What you need to know: This level 4 Rubicon model has enough pieces to make for a challenging build.

What you’ll love: It comes with a pre-painted yellow color on the car’s body plus yellow accent colors on the interior seats. It has a realistic dashboard, a snorkel exhaust and a spare tire on the back. No glue is needed for the wheels so they can spin freely.

What you should consider: It only comes in the open-top convertible form.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top model Jeep for the money

Motormax 2021 Gladiator Rubicon

What you need to know: This 2021 Rubicon is based on the Gladiator model that includes a truck bed.

What you’ll love: This Jeep uses die cast metal as the body with various plastic parts and accessories. The all-white paint job sticks around against the black tires, rims, interior and truck bed lining. It has real rubber tires, a detailed interior and functioning doors.

What you should consider: The roof does not come off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: This doesn’t look like other standard Jeep models thanks to its eye-catching Lego parts.

What you’ll love: This Wrangler has a block-like design and several details that make it stand out. There’s a winch on the front, upper headlights, a roll cage and a button that lets you easily control the steering from the back. Even the rear seats fold down to make room for hauling.

What you should consider: This model only comes in yellow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.