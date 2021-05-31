20 things you need to travel in 2021

Hosting nearly 24 million visitors every year, the Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited National Park area in the United States.

Travel in 2021

After a long period of social distancing, this summer is sure to be one of the biggest travel seasons in years. While you begin making plans, it’s important to make a checklist of everything you need to make your summer vacation perfect. After all, who hasn’t made it to their destination only to find themselves missing one or more essential pieces of equipment or apparel?

Whether you’re taking a road trip, setting up camp in the woods or flying to a sunnier climate, make sure your travel needs are complete with this list of 2021 travel essentials.

Travel in 2021 with these essential items

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday SPF 50 Lotion

This hydrating, fast-absorbing formula provides high-performance protection from UVA, UVB and IRA rays while also helping prevent photoaging and dehydration. Made with clean chemicals and natural fragrance, it smells nice, too.

Sold by Supergoop!

Columbia Unisex Lightweight Packable Hip Pack

Made primarily from synthetic fabric, this durable hip bag is perfect for hikes, theme parks, beach days and shopping. It’s tough, lightweight and available in a number of fun colors, not to mention made under the specifications of Columbia’s no-nonsense accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Zulay Kitchen 1.5-Liter Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Summertime calls for cold brew coffee, and this maker/dispenser is perfect for home and travel. Brew your own iced coffee from the campground, hotel or bed & breakfast — just don’t forget the beans!

Sold by Amazon

Triple Tree Manual Coffee Grinder

This is a great travel companion for coffee lovers who don’t want to sacrifice quality. It comes with two glass jars, one for storing your whole beans and the other for your freshly ground coffee. Perfect for camping and other outdoor activities.

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Glasses

These sleek 12-ounce double-wall glasses are made of heat-resistant and durable borosilicate glass, perfect for hot and cold beverages alike. Not only are they nice to look at, but they’re also dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe.

Sold by Amazon

YETI Lowlands Blanket

This next-level outdoor blanket is water-resistant, cushy and insulated, making it useful for picnics and sleeping under the stars. It’s also machine-washable and pet hair-resistant, making it a great place for your pup to post up.

Sold by YETI

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Hiking Sandals

Available in men’s and women’s varieties, these hiking sandals are built for traction through wet and dry terrain. They’re built for comfort and support, with nylon webbing straps at the ankle and forefoot, as well as an encapsulated Shoc-Pac in the heel.

Sold by Backcountry

Anker PowerCore+ Mini Portable Charger

You don’t want your smartphone and other small devices losing power while you’re in the middle of nowhere. This Anker battery is small and discreet, and it provides close to a full charge for most phones.

Sold by Amazon

Eagle Creek Pack-It Starter Set Packing Cubes

Featuring three lightweight packing organizers, this set provides a great entry point in using packing cubes. Whether traveling lightly or heavily, these organizers make unpacking and repacking a cinch.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Igloo Latitude 90-Quart Rolling Cooler

The classic Igloo cooler is still a go-to for long trips and bigger picnics. It boasts patented MAXCOLD and CoolRiser Technology, promising five-day ice retention, and features four self-draining cupholders on the lid.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nikon Aculon A211 7×35 Binoculars

If you’re headed for a nature preserve, national park or generally scenic area, these binoculars promise to bring faraway images up close and in focus. They feature a lightweight and ergonomic design, plus multilayer-coated optics and a prism system that delivers high-quality images in several lighting conditions.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Weber 121020 Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill

Whether at a campsite or the back patio of an Airbnb, this handy and reliable Weber grill brings the barbecue on the road. Just add charcoal and you can grill up to six burgers at a time from just about anywhere, making sure to bring authentic backyard vibes on the road.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

BLOBLO Pet Car Booster Seat

If you have a furry friend that’s coming along on your trip, keep them safe inside your car with this car booster seat. It’s perfect for cats and small dogs up to 20 pounds and is only intended for use safely buckled in the back seat of your vehicle.

Sold by Amazon

Polarspex Polarized ‘80s Retro Unisex Sunglasses

With dozens of choices in frame color and lens shade, this pair of ‘80s classic shades are sure to be a fit for anyone’s style. Despite the color options, every pair features polarized lenses to guarantee your chill isn’t interrupted by that annoying summer glare.

Sold by Amazon

Shylero XL Beach and Pool Bag

This is a stylish rope-handle wet and dry bag that will come in handy whether you’re poolside, beachside or on the mountainside. It includes a handy outside pocket for your water bottle and several large inner pockets with zippers, so it’s sure to keep your electronics safe and dry.

Sold by Amazon

GoPro HERO7 Silver 4K Waterproof Action Camera

This durable waterproof camera delivers vivid 4K video and is as useful on the trail as it is underwater. Either use the handy, intuitive touchscreen or go hands-free with voice commands to capture every summer adventure.

Sold by Amazon

Badger Anti-Bug Shake & Spray Repellent

DEET-free natural bug spray is better for you and the environment, and Badger provides protection that’s both organic and ethical. It’s always a smart idea to grab a couple of bottles to make sure you have a mosquito-free fall as well.

Sold by Amazon

Theflow 32-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle

It’s easy to stay hydrated with this inexpensive insulated water bottle. It keeps cold drinks cool and hot drinks heated longer, so it doubles as a suitable travel vessel for coffee or tea. It’s also made of high-quality BPA-free and non-toxic stainless steel, so it’s safe for use by everyone in the family.

Sold by Amazon

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit

The first aid kit is often the last thing people think to pack, so make sure to avoid being caught with a cut and no bandages. From scratches and small wounds to bug bites and minor burns, this emergency kit has you covered.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Experience high-quality sound at a lower price than the more popular name brands with these Bluetooth earbuds from Anker. With an eight-hour battery life, these are sure to make long flights easier and more relaxing, giving you more time to enjoy that audiobook you’ve been putting off.

Sold by Amazon

Matt Fleming is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.