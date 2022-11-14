FOX40 has partnered with Great Clips for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program to bring Christmas cheer to families in need.

Angel Tree matches donors with children from qualified families, which is why FOX40 is encouraging viewers to pick up an Angel Tree tag and fulfill the wish of a child in our community.

The need for donations is expected to be even greater this holiday season.

The instructions for participating in the program are as follows:

Visit Great Clips locations and pick up an Angel Tree tag, which will have the details on one gift for one child Take the tag with you as you purchase the gift that you would like the child to receive After your purchase, drop off the gift and tag at any Great Clips location

By doing so, the wish of a local child will be granted. Angel Tree tags can be found at participating Great Clips locations in the greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas.