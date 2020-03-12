Skip to content
Sports
Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus
Brady leaving Patriots, says ‘football journey’ is elsewhere
Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September, reports say
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
NFL Draft will take place in April, public events in Las Vegas canceled
NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season
NBA players are donating money to cover salaries of hourly workers amid suspended season
Runners, organizers disappointed by but understand Modesto Marathon’s cancellation
Video
No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns
Mental health experts monitor how public reacts to a world without sports
Video
The president of US Soccer steps down as he apologizes for legal document’s language
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, NBA star Rudy Gobert faces backlash for prank
Coronavirus concerns prompt Sacramento Republic FC to postpone matches for a minimum of 30 days
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave region
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video