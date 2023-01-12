SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. This comes after they beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The 49ers (13-4) awaited the results of the Green Bay Packers and Detriot Lions game on Sunday Night Football. With the Lions’ 20-16 win, the 49ers will host NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks (9-8) in the Wild Card round next weekend.

Kickoff is set for 1:35 p.m. Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.

As the second seed, the 49ers get to face the lowest-seeded team (7-seed). The 49ers won the season series against Seattle with wins in Week 2 and Week 15.

San Francisco is in the postseason for the second consecutive year but will get to have a home playoff game this year. Last year, the team played all three of its postseason games on the road — at Dallas (W), at Green Bay (W) and at Los Angeles Rams (L).

