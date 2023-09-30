(KRON) — The 49ers defense has performed like one of the best units in the league through three games, and one of the main reasons why is Javon Hargrave.

Coming over from the defending NFC champion Eagles, Hargrave was the 49ers’ big-ticket free agency pickup in the offseason. He has seven tackles and two sacks, helping the Niners start 3-0.

The 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, who are coached by Jonathan Gannon — Hargrave’s defensive coordinator last season in Philadelphia.

Red and Gold Zone spoke to Hargrave on Thursday about Gannon, the 49ers’ hot start and more. Watch the interview using the video player above.