(FOX40.COM) — The NFL season is officially coming to an end, and the San Francisco 49ers have given their faithful fans plenty to be excited about heading into the playoffs.

The 49ers clinched a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage with their 27-10 win on Sunday over the Commanders, but the accolades haven’t stopped there for the garnet and gold.

•Video Above: Christian McCaffrey on 49ers struggles following 33-19 loss to Ravens

On Wednesday, nine players from San Francisco’s loaded roster were selected to represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl, which is the highest number of players from one team in the entire NFL.

Among those selected were Elk Grove native Arik Armstead, quarterback Brock Purdy, who set the franchise’s single-season passing yards record, do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Trent Williams.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive players Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward round out the rest of the list.

One of the primary reasons why so many 49ers are heading to Orlando in February to represent their team is the amount of votes submitted by fans.

According to David Lombardi, a San Francisco 49ers writer for The Athletic, over 1 million votes were cast by 49ers fans, which is easily the most by any team’s fans in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins came in second with 895,000 votes. The Dallas Cowboys were third with 758,000.

The Pro Bowl takes place on Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida at the Camping World Stadium.