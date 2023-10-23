(FOX40.COM) — Friday will be an action-packed night for local sports fans in Sacramento.

Home games for the Sacramento Kings and Sacramento Republic FC will take place in the capital city and will happen around the same time.

The Kings will host their home opener while the Republic FC will look to continue their USL playoff run.

Here are the games happening in Sacramento on Friday night.

Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors

In their second game of the season, the Kings will host the Golden State Warriors at the Golden 1 Center at 7 p.m.

It will serve as the Kings’ home opener after Sacramento opens the season Wednesday night on the road against the Utah Jazz.

Friday’s game will be the first time the two Northern California squads will play each other after an entertaining first-round playoff series last season.

The Warriors won the series 4-3 after superstar guard Stephen Curry led Golden State to a Game 7 victory. In front of the Golden 1 Center crowd, Curry scored 50 points, the most scored in a Game 7 at the time.

It was the Kings’ first playoff appearance in 17 years, breaking the longest playoff drought in NBA and North American sports history.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Friday night’s game.

Following the home opener, the Kings will welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to the Golden 1 Center on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Sacramento Republic FC host playoff match

The Republic FC’s quest for a USL title continues in a Western Conference semifinals match.

Sacramento will welcome San Antonio FC in the conference semifinal round at Heart Health Park on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Republic FC advanced to the semifinals after defeating New Mexico United 1-0 in the first round. Sacramento previously played the San Antonio club twice this season, with one contest ending in a 0-0 draw and the other resulting in a 2-1 victory for Sacramento.

The Republic FC are the top seed in the Western Conferecne while San Antonio is the No. 4 seed.

Winner of Friday’s match will move onto the USL Conference Championship against either the Orange County SC and Phoenix Rising FC.