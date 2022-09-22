(KTXL) — New York Yankees slugger and Linden native Aaron Judge is one homer shy of tying the American League record home run record of 61.
The Linden High alum looks to tie and possibly break the record — set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961 — when the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
The American League is one of two leagues that make up Major League Baseball, the other being the National League.
You can watch Thursday night’s game on FOX40. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.
Judge’s 2022 historic run also includes him chasing MLB’s first “triple crown” since 2012. TIn baseball, a “triple crown” entails a player finishing with the lead in three statistical categories: home runs, RBIs, and batting average.
Currently, Judge has the most home runs at 60 and is in the lead for RBIs with 128, but has the third-best batting average at .317.
As Judge chases Maris’ American League record, here are the all-time leaderboards for most home runs in a single season for both.
Most single-season home runs for MLB
- Barry Bonds — 73, 2001
2. Mark McGwire — 70, 1998
3. Sammy Sosa — 66, 1998
4. Mark McGwire — 65, 1999
5. Sammy Sosa — 64, 1999
6. Sammy Sosa — 63, 1999
7. Roger Maris — 61, 1961
T8. Aaron Judge — 60, 2022
T8. Babe Ruth — 60, 1927
T10. Giancarlo Stanton — 59, 2017
T10. Babe Ruth — 59, 1921
Most single-season homes run for the American League
1. Roger Maris — 61, 1961
T2. Aaron Judge — 60, 2022
T2. Babe Ruth — 60, 1927
T4. Hank Greenberg — 58, 1938
6. Alex Rodriguez — 57, 2002
T7. Ken Griffey Jr. — 56, 1998
T7. Ken Griffey Jr. — 56, 1997
T9. Jose Bautista — 54, 2010
T9. Alex Rodriguez — 54, 2007
T9. David Ortiz — 54, 2006
T9. Mickey Mantle — 54, 1961
T9. Babe Ruth — 54, 1928
T9. Babe Ruth — 54, 1920