MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It looks like Pep Guardiola has a fight on his hands in the Premier League if he is to win an unprecedented four titles in a row with Manchester City.

Goals from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal’s Kai Havertz on Saturday saw the defending champions knocked off the top of the table. Liverpool secured a 1-1 draw against City at Etihad Stadium and Arsenal scored late to beat Brentford 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are likely to lead the challenge to City’s domestic dominance and Guardiola’s bid to win an unprecedented fourth straight title in England’s top tier. But threats lie elsewhere as well.

This season’s surprise package, Tottenham, could go level on points with second-place City if it beats Aston Villa on Sunday. Villa, meanwhile, has the chance to move level with third-place Liverpool and a point behind Guardiola’s team.

But it is Klopp and Arteta who have experience of pushing Guardiola all the way in a long title race, with Liverpool the only team to break City’s supremacy over the past six years when crowned champions in 2020.

Klopp has rebuilt the squad that won every major honor for Liverpool from 2019-22. And his new-look team served notice of its credentials by ending City’s 100% winning home record in the league when Alexander-Arnold’s 80th-minute strike evened the score after Erling Haaland’s opener.

“For us I think we passed a test today, I am not sure if it was ‘the’ test,” Klopp said. “Last year with a team that played long together we got completely under the wheels here (losing 4-1) and had no real chance. Today we had a chance.”

The result meant Arsenal had its chance to go top, having led the table for 248 days last season before falling away late on.

But Arteta, in his 200th game in charge, likely feared the worst as the clock ticked down at Gtech Community Stadium with the game goalless.

Havertz’s 89th-minute header completely changed the mood, securing a 1-0 win and moving Arsenal a point above City.

“When you have an opportunity to take a bite out of everybody you have to do it,” Arteta said. “I love winning and we are top of the table and this is where we have to want to be.”

Both Klopp and Arteta know it’s where you finish at the end that counts. And Guardiola is a master of handling the pressure at the top.

“We are hungry and upset in the locker room, but it was an incredibly great game,” said Guardiola after drawing with Liverpool. “We were not going to win or lose the Premier League today, we just had to be ourselves.”

RECORD BREAKER

Erling Haaland set a Premier League record by scoring 50 goals in the fewest number of games.

The Norway international reached that milestone in his 48th match. He broke the record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole, who reached that total in 65 games.

CHELSEA ROUTED

Chelsea’s heaviest loss under Mauricio Pochettino prompted Brazil defender Thiago Silva to say sorry to fans.

“I’m devastated,” said Silva in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the 4-1 rout by Newcastle. “I would like to apologize to everyone for the defeat, especially to my teammates who believe in me and support me every day. I take full responsibility.”

Chelsea has now conceded four goals in back-to-back games, following the 4-4 draw with Manchester City earlier this month.

The loss, which also saw Reece James sent off, ended the London club’s recent revival after a run of just one defeat in eight league games.

“We didn’t read the game from the beginning and we didn’t play the way that we should or in the way we expect. That’s very disappointing,” Pochettino said.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Everton’s 10-point deduction has offered a potential lifeline to the three teams who were promoted last season and look set to be caught up in a fight for survival. While Burnley and Sheffield United failed to take advantage on Saturday, Luton won for the first time at home in the league this term and moved four points clear of the relegation by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

It was only the Hatters’ second league win this season, with Jacob Brown securing the points with a goal in the 83rd.

Bottom of the table Burnley was denied its first league win in front of its home fans when West Ham scored two late goals in a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor.

Jay Rodriguez’s penalty had put Vincent Kompany’s team ahead in the 49th, but an own-goal from Dara O’Shea in the 86th was followed by Tomas Soucek’s winner for West Ham in the first minute of stoppage time.

Bournemouth beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane, with Marcus Tavernier scoring twice.

The Blades have lost seven of their last nine in the league.

Everton hosts Manchester United on Sunday and a win would see it move above Sheffield United up to 18th place.

SEEING RED

Brighton’s Lewis Dunk was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of a minute after he protested a penalty awarded to Nottingham Forest.

Despite his dismissal, Brighton held on to win 3-2 at the City Ground and secure its first victory in the league since Sept. 24.

Substitute Joao Pedro scored twice for Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

___

___

