NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Already offering the single-largest payday in women’s golf, the LPGA said Wednesday that next year’s winner of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will receive $4 million, equal to the PGA Tour’s new signature events.

The big increase — double what the winner gets this year — comes from a two-year extension with Chicago-based CME Group, which sponsors the season-long Race to CME Globe.

The extension includes a purse increase to $11 million next year — up from $7 million. Along with the winner receiving $4 million, the runner-up gets $1 million and all 60 players to reach the season finale are guaranteed at least $55,000.

A year ago, second place paid $550,000 and last place was worth $40,125.

“As a long-standing supporter of women in business and sports, CME Group is pleased to continue our partnership with the LPGA to further elevate women’s golf,” said Terry Duffy, chairman and CEO of CME Group.

He said the prize increase “will make our event even more exciting for the players and spectators, while bringing more parity to the game.”

The LPGA prize money tops $100 million, and while a big part of the increase has come from the majors, the CME Group Tour Championship has always stayed in step, and in this case has gone beyond with the $11 million prize fund in 2024.

The PGA Tour embarks on a new schedule next year with eight signature events that pay $4 million to the winner. The Players Championship winner received $4.5 million this year.

“CME Group has been pushing the LPGA forward at every step of our evolution since 2011 and with this extension they are once again helping take the LPGA, women’s golf and women’s sports to unprecedented heights,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

Lydia Ko took home the $2 million last year. She did not qualify for this year’s CME Group Tour Championship, which is for the leading 60 players from a points race. All 60 at Tiburon Golf Club have a chance at the top prize by winning the tournament.

