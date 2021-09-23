App aiming to help youth sports coaching shoots basketball curriculum at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Before the Sacramento Kings begin their season at the Golden 1 Center in less than a month, much younger players took to the court to shoot a how-to video for a new coaching app.

Max Goodnick, the executive producer of MOJO Sports, says the app aims to make youth sports coaching easier, more fun and less stressful.

MOJO Sports used the Golden 1 Center to produce their upcoming basketball curriculum, promising to bring world-class training to kids by helping coaches build practices at their fingertips.

“We’ve been working with some amazing coaching consultants for months trying to find the best, most engaging games that are age-appropriate, super fun and of course, work on the core fundamentals of basketball,” Goodnick said.

The app currently has football and soccer training videos available through partnerships with NFL Flag and FC Barcelona. They hope to launch basketball videos by the fall through similar partnerships with the NBA and WNBA.

“MOJO is free for coaches. We believe coaching should be accessible regardless of your background or your zip code,” Goodnick said. “But we also offer at-home activities for parents on the sidelines or at the games, to bring that fun from practice and bring it home. Get the kids off the couch, help them have some fun and most importantly, help them grow.”