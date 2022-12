SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks to FOX40 about Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how this season’s defense ranks against previous squads he’s played on, the conversation he had with Tom Brady and the impressive start from rookie Brock Purdy, resulting in Levi’s Stadium chanted his name.

