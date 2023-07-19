OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – The A’s shipped right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to the Orioles on Wednesday for minor league left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas.

The trade was announced by the Athletics shortly after their 6-5 win over the Red Sox to secure the series victory, taking two-of-three games from Boston.

The 29-year-old Japanese flamethrower joined the Athletics in January and was the talk of spring training. Fujinami struggled with Oakland, going 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA over his 34 games, which included seven appearances as a starting pitcher.

He began the season 0-4 as a starter with a 14.40 ERA over his four starts before moving to the bullpen.

Lucas, 26, comes to the A’s after splitting time between Baltimore’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He’s a combined 1-0 with a save and a 2.93 ERA in his 21 relief appearances.